I suspect that they did. Persian "civilization" was/is very close (interaction) to ancient China and India, if not intertwined. The problem is, as Guyenot has found, is during the "Western Christian colonialism", Vatican stole and forged their colonies' past. As a matter of fact, in the case of Vietnam alone, some true independent Viet Historians came to Vatican and found quite a few "missing links" docs there that they did not know they exist!

Just like the1000 (1K) year occupation of Annam by the Chinese (Han-Tang and later Ming) , old Viet records either were destroyed or stole and moved to China. And the Viet “over-correcting” with exaggeration when gaining back independence. That's why I never trust Viet history textbook (or any history textbook) when the "nationalists" tried to "reconstruct" the VN past by fabricating with "nationalistic" imagination instead of real fact with evidences. The modern human cancer is ALL Nationalists around the world love the dream of "pure race" "uniqueness" and "homogeneity" just like the "Jewishness."

The CCP, the Chicom, like the Jews, even declared that there is a unique race and culture call "Han" (Han Chinese/Peking Chinese) with "new DNA" found!

DNA, like Viruses, is a fraud, a hoax, and fakery! which has been manipulated by both "sides" in opposite ways!

These kind of mindset have tried to deny in vain the fact that human interaction took place at the very beginning of time, so to speak. And our physical body composition, not just our mind/ideas adapts and changes accordingly as we move/migrate and mingle and interact with others.. Just like You and me right now...I don't know about you but I am not a "proper Viet" as I was and as my clan would expect me to be :-) :-) :-).

PS

BTW …”Bad” news, my friend, I hope that I will be in a good mood to discuss about an atheist view of mine on “life after death”… as a matter of fact, death as we know it, is NOT the end! :-) I have “evidences., seriously. NOT joking at all!