You got it again! As I explained that their “social engineering program” has been working so well and so successfully ever since “authority” was first established with all make believe such as “mandate of heaven”, “ruling by divinity” etc…that the very basic instinct of self-preservation self-defense has been completely erased from human consciousness under system of Government authority. Human species (Homo sapiens) have been domesticated so successfully indeed!

The retarded Yanks always brag about their 2nd Amendment and “guns” without even understand what such 2nd Amendment is all about! They use gun to shoot each other for hate and animals for fun.. But when Govt thugs come for them and their family, they just drop all guns and knee down crying for mercy knowing that they will be shot dead anyway!

Did you read Paul Craig Robert "Call the Cop at Your Peril"? https://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2014/05/08/call-cops-peril-paul-craig-roberts/ Please read it if you have not done so!

I wrote a piece about such “domestication of cowardice” during the covid-lock-down.

Covidlockdown is in a nutshell, a training session of their social engineering program to domesticate further and deeper human as statist dogs. It’s called “Mass Formation Psychosis” in psychology. This term has caused a “bloody fight” even among psychologists.

So, You are 101% correct. Humankind has been trained to be dogs and thugs.. even a bunch of so-called “anarcho-x”, who keep cowardly dreaming of “building a different model under statism even though they knew they could never do it .. They lied to themselves cowardly and dishonestly promote to others such "peaceful non-violent solution" that never happens!

Remember what Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn said in his “The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956”

In an extent of such analysis, I break my heart every time I see a clip or a photo of Palestinian men still healthy and strong but head down being rounded up and shot in the head without even a slight resistance!

Or worse, ex-soldiersand their family, dogs and cats were shot dead by govt-thugs at home without resistance even guns and ammunition found in their closet!

What can I say my friend!

Govt-thugs hate me just for this kind of talk! LOl!

DILLIGAF!