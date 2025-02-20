As I have expressed my view on Chinese Classics to you. Three Kingdom Romance was in the bottom of my list. One of many reasons I dislike “Three Kingdom Romance” is the construction of character “Zhuge Liang” which is the most stupid/unwise person in the fiction.

IMHO, Confucius was the most stupid/unwise “philosopher” of China just as Plato was in the West!

The character “Zhuge Liang” and historical Confucius are the archetype of modern East Asians (Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese).