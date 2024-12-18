West Asian Unity I stopped paying attention to Ritter a long time ago. I haven’t have come to the conclusion that people like him are clueless and make stuff up to try and stay relevant. My friend, do you remember when I compared Iran to Yuan Shao, from Romance of the three kingdoms. Sadly it would appear that they are displaying all his faults and more. The same timidity, indecisiveness and incompetence, which will yield the same ruin.

Of course I remember.. but the case of Yuan Shao is different although Iran (the Mullahs) bear the same characteristics e.g incompetence, stupidity, indecision, procrastination.. but Yuan Shao does not show COWARDICE and FEARFULNESS to his enemy.

Yuan Shao (viên thiệu /袁紹) is one of the top powerful forces at the time with high ambition but UNDERESTIMATES his enemy Cao-Cao (tào tháo 曹操) …. whereas the (Iran Mullahs) is not one of the top powerful forces (German Hitler was).

IMHO, the (Iran Mullahs) Muslim/Arabs (and even Western Christians Russian included) have failed because, among other things, they OVERESTIMATE the Jews. They believe that the Jews are really “people of the books” and “God chosen people” per the “holy book” despite all the evidences to the contrary. This explains the reason WHY the Muslims/Arabs would not dare to fight the Jews the way the Jews fight them. The Jews murder and massacre them indiscriminately pregnant women, babies “suckling infants”...but the Muslims/Arabs who while would never hesitate to cut one another’ s throat and very brutal to their own “citizens”, would always hesitate to treat the Jews the same way the Jews treat them! The 7-Oct 2023 is a rare event if not unique.

One cannot fight a “meaningful fight” with the “enemy” whom one considers “god chosen people” and “people of the books” let alone to win.

IMHO, in one word, the Muslim/Arab/Iran DO NOT know and misunderstand their enemy, and worst, THEY don’t know and misunderstand themselves! They don’t believe in themselves. They don’t have self-confidence.. hence have never had a real STRATEGY at all. All have been Just reaction, responsive retaliation when being attacked and massacred!

The Jews and their Christian minions fight a zero sum war against the Muslim/Arab and the Asian whereas the Muslim/Arab and the Asian only fight back in a negotiation war for a “truce/ ceasefire”

The Vietnam War has taught me this. We the north and south cut each other throat with pleasure while gave the “Captitalist West” special treatment! On the contrary, the Christian seppos never hesitate to massacre the Viet!

That explains the seppos lost only 58K for 10 year war while the Viet lost 3-5 millions!

You must not buy all the “propaganda” about the Vietnam War (or any war WWI, WWII etc). The seppos did not loose the War. They achieved their objectives and left. The Viet Communists gave them an official truce and withdraw ceremony in 1973 after the Paris Accord.

The Viet people lost the War and everything. The Communists won the VIETNAM war in 1975.

Remember what I “advised” the Axis of Resistance” right after 7-Oct. Had Palestinian Hamas and Hezbollah, Syrians (forget Iran) act like the Houthis in unison right after the 7-Oct-2023…and fight the Jews the way they fight them, the course of history would have been completely different in favor of the Axis of Resistance. Paul Craig Roberts understood and recognized this chance/opportunity in his writings and interview with Nima!

Human psycho-experience and history of mankind proves that who he is brutal and disrespectful to his own brethren/family is a coward when dealing with the heathen.

Wise and brave people never mistreat their own.

It’s my six cents my friend

