Thank you for for visiting my “hermit substack” and give your valuable comments. As I already explained in my recent post:

Anarchy is the natural state of thing that enables everyone pursues / arrange/ and organize their own way of life with their same mind people. Thus any adjective empathically added into anarchy is not only unnecessary but stupid -since it proves such misunderstanding and misconstruing of anarchy, the natural state of thing. Every added adjective will override anarchy because it indicates the coercion of such form of society upon everyone. This will suppress the natural state of being as we all have witnessed such disaster in every communist , socialist, national socialist nation-state!

The entire human history has proved that as the spontaneous order/ invisible hand is suppressed and distorted there is no liberty, no creativity, but just fear, conformity, and slavery! This is proven by the whole history of mankind under system of Government power/authority.

I am sorry but I have to say that such above statement sounds nice but just an empty cliché and a trap. Simply because as long as system of government (Statist thugs) still exists and holding power over the society, Statist thugs will never allow anyone to build anything outside its control and threaten its existence! Nothing can be built. Not even life supporting goods and services are allowed to produced and introduced to society e.g real good medicine, real good energy, real good education, real good journalism etc! Any attempt will be crushed, sabotaged by Government/statist thugs. Julian Assange, Ross Ulbright, Roger Ver .. are the cases in point!

As long as Statist /Government system still exists and in control of everyone/over society, You don't need to act against Government to be crushed, you just try to do good for your fellow human being WITHOUT their permission, you will be criminalized and crushed!

Do I make this up or it's reality? This FACT also has been proven by the whole statist history of mankind ever since such “statist authority” established and be operating for several millennia to this very moment!

Please stop dreaming to build any thing while Statist thugs hold power. State/Government must be abolished first for any good thing to exist and function in natural spontaneous order!

Anyway, everything will be explained clearly in Part Three “How To”. Please be patient with me.. My eyes sight just gets worse…