Thank you Mothman777.

In a normal world, a world in natural state of thing, The Roseneau 1918 Experiment on “ Spanish “Kansas” Jewish-A Flu” would have been a common knowledge as most of people would have been well sharp in taking self-responsibility. Unfortunately, today even medical practitioners don’t even know such experiment exists!

Everyone, especially “intellectuals”, “scientists” around the world keep repeating the reification like a gigantic pandemonium of parrots!