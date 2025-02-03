1- My friend, remember the State/Government hold the power to conscript people into their thug force...Not just the standing army! have you seen Government forcing people to do self-harm during Covid Hoax?

2- It’s nature for living things, not just humankind to form a close-knit group of interrelated families such as clan.. even now in our modern time, clan still exists. Societies begin with individual decision in the formation of family, and then clan, and then tribe.. There are evidences suggesting even at early time when situation/circumstance change for whatever reason, individuals leave the family , clan, or tribe to join others or live separately just as we had and still have hermits. And family or small group left/migrated to other parts of the world at their own choice and risk.. It’s all “spontaneous order” between living creatures and environment/surrounding changes as we all can observe right now around us… until larger tribe and then nation were forced upon people by deception bullshit with brute force as we all are seeing right now, not just in ancient antiquity!

My friend, you just observe around you or just ask yourself that if there is no state/government control over you and your family…right now in pour modern time, then in what situation/ circumstance you would migrate to other places? Or why do human being (even other animals. even plant and flowers) migrate ever since we exist on this planet at all?

You see It’s all “spontaneous order “ and “the invisible hand” of our consciousness (and that of other living things’) until State’s power/authority established then migration has been controlled and instigated by the State and become “national problem” and by “national problem” .. Have you noticed that? Do you know that before WWI, people around the world would travel to other countries without “passport” without “permission”… I read some where that after listen to Ben Franklin encouragement, three months later Thomas Paine just packed up and jumped into a ship to America c 1774! No application or permission needed! And look at what we end up now with hoops of papers/application and this and that and call it “freedom of movement is human rights!”

I digress so you can explore further by yourself my friend!

As I always said… your “guess” is as good as mine!

Please be patient with me.. I will delay Part Three the final solution for a good reason! :-) :-) :-)