When there are not many people around like in early time of mankind , people need each other for many reasons to successfully survive… But one of the most if not the most important reason is "happiness".. Most of us need someone around to live with to share just a story of the day, a smile, laugh, and tears and all sort of feeling that we human need to take out of our chest/mind! So naturally we have and need clan... However, as population increases spontaneously we love to meet others to explore new things. That's why we are all a bunch of mixture, who just move around and mix to this very moment.

Have you ever observed a bunch of different birds hanging around with one another in one place? Except for certain predators obviously. Just like in human society, there are always inhumane idiots around. .. but big problem arises only until "some inhumane thugs bullshiting about different colours, shape and size of “strangers”and their weird sounds (languages) their ugly foods etc… hence fear, suspicion hate arise with bigger tribes and then nations and now nation-states!

Moreover, In our modern time with such large population and new understanding about others and ourselves , people tend to hang around with people with the same mind, not necessary members of clan!

It seems you and I despite differences in age, beliefs, and “bullshit identity” have gone along well since we exercise “spontaneous order” of mutual respect just by intuition! While I just cannot get along even with my statist family and clan!!! Lol!

My friend, I don’t know about your life experience… But at this moment I have learnt that many human’s things we don’t need to assume or guess, we just need to look inward honestly and ask ourselves what to do in such situation etc.and would find out that we have already done it spontaneously without even being aware of it!

Once government thuggery disappeared, no authority and its thug to tell you and force you what to do and beat you up shoot you down if you don't… Thus spontaneously you are able to do quite many things naturally and freely that have been suppressed under statists system.

My point is IT ALL is THERE and HERE, we human don’t need to reinvent the wheel as many try to scare us . Remember anarchy is just a natural state of things, “spontaneous order” is not just a “norm” but your inherent instinct, your intuition! Your “in-built chip” if you like Lol !!!

Without thuggery of government everyone is able to prep and exercise self-defence, the self-preservation instinct comes back. By common sense, I don't think we have much trouble with mafia style gangsters. Gangsters exist because people are defend-less! People are deprived of their self-defence with weapons while gangsters and govt thugs work together!

Without thuggery of government, we , every one of us spontaneously with instinct and intuition develop social skills and self-preservation at its sharpest level. Just like every living creature would have and do as you observe them. Only human has lost such crucial skills because of system of thuggery over us. We all become paralyzed when our own government thugs attack and kill us... Just remember the covid19 Hoax and the current Ukraine case you point out is so obvious .. so is the Palestinian case, Lebanese case!

We all can band with others to expel and crush any stupid thug who dare to tread on us! And I don’t think these kind of bullying thugs exist in large number as we have now under statist system of thuggery!

Oh my dear, my eyes get tired.. I must have made quite a bunch of spelling and grammatical erors.. Who care? You don’t I know.. as long as you understand what I try to say.. That’s OK.. the hell with spelling , grammar check !!! LOL!