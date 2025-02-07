Uhm… no, my friend! IMHO, absolutely not just from birth my friend! But from even their forebears’ blood and consciousness. That means many have been trained when they were just a sperm and egg of their father and mother! That’s how statist social engineering works. Not just in one lifetime but generation after generation until submissiveness, obedience, and cowardice became “characteristic traits”. I am with Asian background I know this for a fact! Not just theory! Have you ever heard Asians teach each other that “ Obedience is a virtue, Respect Authority … It’s a way forward and upward of success in social ladder and social order”

I realized this “inherent phenomenon” in human inherit behavior/trait years ago after having studied Buddhist text Triṃśikā Vijñaptimātratā (loosely mean The Treatise on the Establishment of Consciousness” and later having read Étienne de La Boétie “Discours de la servitude volontaire”.. .Thus I conclude, at least IMHO, that only natural state of being can undo such domesticated traits with “spontaneous order”

PS.. that’s exactly how we human domesticate , breed, and train dogs for various purposes e.g hunting, guarding sheep, racing etc..

As always the last word is yours. Your theory is as good as mine!