Yes, it is very unfortunate that we have no way to know exactly how people live and interact and pro-act among and with one another in the past. Most of the so-called recorded human history is about all things and activities, action around the power struggle of, among, and within minority ruling groups/bloodline… and the decrees they would issue to impose all things on the people. Except some very rare information recorded in the cuneiform and some anthropological findings, or in some rare literature (classics, poems, folklore, legends etc).

The whole so-called human civilization that has been wrongly understood and taught at school is all about how the-power-should-not-be /government established then changing hands and rise and fall… How these organized thugs and gangster live lavishly and what and how these “elites” wage war etc.. Just as these modern organized thugs are living and doing now with the improvement of new technological tools and instruments.

Civilization is NOT about how the small minority established their centralized power and how power changing hands and how they cheat, lie, steal, deceive, and kill to maintain, preserve such power over the rest!

NOT even the “… during the European renaissance where artists, scholars and scientists would seek patronage from the wealthy upper class to finance their projects” tells us anything about real civilization. Simply because this activity does not tell us how the majority live, their activities or at least how ordinary people “benefited” from such works of artists, scholars, scientist.. apart from the direct harvest by “the wealthy upper class.”

Civilization of hundreds of millions inter-activities CANNOT be represented by such tiny “culture” of such exclusive minority! Unless the activities of millions, billions did not exist at all!

No wonder “history” from East to West always glorifies mass-murderers as “great men!” and for centuries people have been indoctrinated to worship these thugs and mass-murderers! Judaist Hebrew fictional books are the top of this class!

For years my American pen pale, Robert Klassen and I, tried to tell people that the true human civilization is how, why, and what individuals would live, interact, pro-act and invent, create things, ideas in daily life within and among themselves… How, Why, What would make them decide to move/migrate such long distance in such simple natural condition.

That’s why classic texts such as Tao Te Ching (byLaozi) and Zhuangzi text, The Analects etc.. Apart from philosophy, there are some “images” of how people live there at the time!

Anyway, thank you very much for your thought. I am trying to focus on paying anarchy debt. All thugs are waiting for my suggestion of HOW TO ABOLISH their parasitic habitat!LOL!