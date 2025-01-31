I beg to differ my friend! Not excellent at all! It's superficial and silly thought that based on his own version of anti-Jews statism! It’s misleading to say the least!

China has been one of major players of this global experiment since Mao… and is one of the main players in this current modern global game. Remember the role of “Maestro China” plays in the “Covid synphony of plandemic19” and its clotshot, which THEY all are NOW trying to gas-lighting people again with "Lab leak" story. Nothing is coincidental!

https://phiquyenchinh.wordpress.com/2020/05/01/the-covid19-grand-symphony-and-the-new-world-order/

Date: 01/05/2020Author: TheTaoOfAnarchy

SUMMARY

The whole world has been ushered into the New World Order through the Covid19 Grand Symphony, which has been conducted by the “infamous” conductor the ChiCom (Chinese Communists) with all “famous” major musicians such as the Jew-Ish-A, the EU, Japan, the UK, especially The Oz, who have been played their roles dutifully . Yet, as usual, the audience at large, the people of the world are being hypnotized to listen to this Covid Symphony and focusing on the “Conductor” and all the main “instruments,” but very few are capable to stay “awake” and think and ask Who the Composer(s) is (are,) let alone dare to recognize that it’s the Jewish Controlled Cabal.

During the Covid-hoax, China was praised as “Model Nation State” against “deadly pandemic” with costless effctiveness and effeciciency! Remember how China build “hospitals” and “bridges” with speed of light :-) winks! Lol!

And right now China has been praised as a better “Model Nation State” again with advanced AI and superior electronic surveillance system: Cheap and effective!

China as a nation state a near perfect model that can deliver “advanced science and technology, responsive to public justice and people well-being” etc … all the prerequisite and requirement are just your complete obedience! If China with 1.5 billions can do it we can do it! Why not? Everything will be delivered for your obedience!

Coincidence is it?

The “good cop bad cop, good vs evil, us vs them” is always an effective ruling weapon of statism. Covid, Brics and the current AI etc.. are their plays to divide and pit people against one another with NATIONAL, RACIAL PRIDE UNDER THEIR NATIONAL LEADERSHIPS!

My friend, I give you a hint: IF THEY WERE TRULY ENEMIES to each other. The USAled West could have grounded and partitioned China and Russia years ago when the Soviet was engineered to collapse...but China, Russia got “help” instead!

Massive influx of capital, technology “investment” poured into China to please and placate the angry aspiring population.. and in Russia after alowing the “Jewish great looting” with the help of Yelsin and the West, the dumb koshered taxi driver came to power from nowhere! Just like a “Jewish black community organizer suddenly jumped into the Whorehouse in no time supposedly in “white christian country!” And a Jewish homo-two -bit-comedian jumped out to be the president of an orthodox christian country! And all of the “sudden” a failed billionaire with documented criminal connection with Kosha Nostra, a Jewish criminal clown actually, who has never opened his loudmouth with a good English sentence on something thoughtful or in high values, but just rubbish thuggery style talks… become “national savior” with Amerika first but.. must be after the Jews!

Oh Yeah.. it’s all coincidence, mate!

And right now, (You and I and everyone KNOW for a fact that Brazil, South Africa, India are nothing but shithole with bunch of poor "ignorant citizens", not because they were born idiots, but who have been denied real education on purpose- social engineering again!) IF CHINA and RUSSIA really wanted to “pull down and collapse” the USLed West, it’s golden opportunity, with such volume of both quantity and quality of trade (economically) alone and their state of the art computerized system, the so-called BRICS led by CHINA and Russia alone would have completely ignored the SWIFT and the US Fiat toilet paper… and instantly replace with their common MOE either in Gold/Silver and one of the real Crypto at their choice just like El-Salvadore did with Bitcoin. It’s so simple and esay without re-inventing the wheel at all! BCH, Litecoin, Monero or whatever, or even their own new crypto!

(For years ago I always wondered to my colleages that WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WHY THE HELL WITH RUSSIA AND CHINA DID NOT INVENT THEIR OWN OPERATING SYSTEM… Chinese and Russians are among the best “programers” in quantity and quality in the world! Not to mention Linux is available free at their own disposal! I heard they are doing it now, are they?)

Anyway, what would have happened to such “powerful” West that has lost monopoly manufacturing privilege and centralized finance control?

Resort to gunboat solution, I guess?

This is not 17th century. Even the Houthis have missiles! Let alone the fact that the Peoples of China and Russia, forget about Nuke hoax, do have real powerful weaponery and true armies! Let alone the fact that peoples of China and Russia like Vietnam and non-Western have the capability and ability to live and fight under harsh condition and be happy with less… much less!

At least you, my friend, and I know that if I, PhiQuyenChinh, or the only Western political intellectual alive Paul Craig Roberts were the leaders of the “true and real” Axis of Resistance, the Jewish Terrorist Genocidal State WOULD have been erased some weeks after 7-Octorber! And by now The USA, if not the whole West, would have been freed from all the stupid Jewish burden and shackles, and transformed into a real free happy country.

Please if you are in doubt at least go back and re-read my post “I HAD a DREAM” :-) :-) :-) LOL!

“Avec des si, on mettrait Paris en bouteille”

Who would care with such Ifs!

Anyway, you should pay attention to the fact that there is a reason why in the West the works of late Professor Antony Sutton have been down played, marginalized and even “ridiculed” as a “quack” despite the fact that no one can dispute the facts and evidences he presented! You see Antony Sutton has been made “invisible” just like anywork from and by ex-Jews who expose not Zionism but Judaism! But anyone who just forcus on exposing Zionism woud be “celebrity” … Graham Hancock has been in the same fate as he exposes fraud archeaology with ver very strong evidences!

Go figure my friend!

Anyway, It’s just me an anti-Jewishness cranky old man!

The last word is yours as always must be!