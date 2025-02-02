First of all, I came across this very interesting conversation of the two archetypal Americans, a mix of statist retardation full of shit and a very intelligence of liberty from real lifre experience. This conversation is very relevant to the topic I chitchat with West Asian Unity. So, please listen to this and come to your own conclusion!

My apology again, my friend. This debt is so important, at least, to me since Iam an anarchist, who must pay it with utmost care in order to minimize any potential misunderstanding, misconstruing as much as possible.

As you must have been aware of now that since the term “anarchism” exists in Western world especially after Pierre-Joseph Proudhon first declared himself “anarchist”, the term “anarchy” has been demonized by the whole power system by calling any inherent nation-state chaos “anarchy”… even such chaos is caused/created directly by statist thugs such as “military coup d’état”, which is one of a fundamental function of the Statist system. “Anarchy” almost replaces “chaos” in modern “journalism” and political narrative.

As a matter of fact, “anarchy” becomes a kind of alergy to majoprity of people just like the concept of “invisible hand” in Adam Smith and Austrian school’s economics. “People” knee-jerk against these terms without real research or even reading about them and trying to understand them first before agree or disagree. To be clear I agree with Austrian school’s economics in princiles of individualism, individual freedom, but disagree with them in so-called “private property right”, which is poorly defined! That’s why I have choosen to pay this “debt” in a very casual way of chitchating. I will discuss these “issues” later.

In the first part I have touched on the nature of anarchy in a very indirect way by focusing on “social engineering.”

I have read quite a few anthropological and archeaological works but still don’t know definitively how humankind lived and formed the first real society and interacted to one another, except a bunch of theories without definitive evidences. I don’t believe the garbish theory such as “Primitive communism.” That’s said, however, I do have evidences/proofs that when power/authority established, it is established on deception, bullshit, and coercive bruteforce especially when deception, bullshit fail! That’s why and how we have a bunch of “theories and stories” about a bunch of gods, goddesses, demonds etc.. and “blue blood”, “Aryan”, Chosen ones, Bramins, “ruling by divinity” and “mandate of heaven” the whole bunch of bullshit just to justify an individual and his bloodline/surname to rule over all the rest… with bruteforce despite of all “divinity and heaven” blessing!

Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese did believe their kings, emperors were Sons of Heaven (天子) hence everyone, everything, the whole “nation” are his family/his clan assets and properties! This kind of madness and stupidity still exist in some part of the modern world such as Arab Saudi, Brunei for example!

Unlike Laotzu and Zhuang Zhou who do not beleive and reject any of authority, Mencius, though a neo-confucianist of his time (c. 371 – c. 289 BC)- who stronly advocated “people come first” "民為貴，社稷次之，君為輕 ” Dân Vi Qui, Xã Tắc Thứ Chi, Quân Vi Khinh”- The people are the most important, the nation is second, and the king/government/the sate is the least important. - (well, I do believe Mencius meant “the king/government/the sate is just horseshit” but... ) and advocates that you can just kill a king/ disregard “such divinity/ heaven mandate” if he dares tread on you: 視刺萬乘之君，若刺褐夫 (To kill a ruler of ten thousand chariots is like killing a common thug) …Effectively, Mencius advocates you can overthrow a government, fight back at its thugs when government and its thugs violate your human dignity! Sounds very similar to the Jewish-A “Declaration of Indepence” doesn’t it?

Yet, even such wise person like Mencius still somehow still beleives people need to be ruled/governed by “mandate of heaven!” Just like the “Jewish-0A founding father still believe in system of small government… until it gets bigger and bigger and bigger! So many dumb sheeple these day do have good excuse of being statist! Lol!

Anyway, you see my friend, when those bullshit justifications were exposed as horseshit by some very minority of people like Etinne De La Boetie and the like…and later when more power hungry psychopaths see the gap of collapsing empires and colonial powers, they jumped in to take the lion-share of such “abosolute power” for themselves. Thus, old style “imperialism” and “colonialism” needs to be transformed with new horseshit and make believe in order to justify for such same “top down power and authority”… That’s where and when the word and the concept of Nation-State emerges from the blue during 19 century!

What is Nation State? Is it really “New” at all? Or What?

My friend, you can find many “defintions” and their “absurdity” in many “political science” (I love this oxymoron among others) text books. Here is just the common one:

A nation is a type of social organization where a collective identity, a national identity, has emerged from a combination of shared features across a given population, such as language, history, ethnicity, culture, territory or society. Some nations are constructed around ethnicity while others are bound by political constitutions. A State is a political entity that regulates society and the population within a territory. Government is considered to form the fundamental apparatus of contemporary states.

Can you spot anything “new” or modern about the above concept or definition?

L'État, c'est moi! ("the state, it is me). It’s said that it’s just a apocryphal saying by Louis XIV. But given the reality of absolute power of a monarch from East to West, from small to big nations, I beleive Louis XIV was just being honest to affirm the reality! He had the “divinity” on his side, just as in the East, the rulers had Mandate of Heaven on their sides!

The legendary story of Boyi and Shuqi in Chinse antiquity (c. 2000 BC) tells it all about the absurb make believe “divinity” . Hence, the Kinh honestly declares “La loi, c’est moi” - I am the law!

You see my friend, In my eyes and my understanding despite the deceptiveness and confusion of such word playing in such gaslighting of definition… the same shit is still there with differnet names! Nation is still a nation! Nation / Country or whatever is called is just the name of a bunch of different individuals gathering togheher by proximity and are forced (by geo-demographical condition and/or indoctrination) to identified with a “collective identity” . a collective name .. Blah Blah Blah … The diffrence or “new” is all the horseshit gaslighting the “Divinity” “Heaven Mandate” etc… are replaced with “the State”…to perform the same trick… That is to justify the bruteforce of Government and its modern thugs which represent/ manifest the State collective Authority in replacing the role of the King/Emperor his family his clan his thugs in the “new era!”

The abusive, destructive, corruptive controlling top down Authority remains intact and even gets worse! The Rest is still ruled/enslaved/governed by the very small minority. Everyone everything still remains the assets, the properties of the State and its Government of the day as they all used to belong to the King/Queens/Emperors in the old days!

My friend, you’ve probably remembered that before LiuBang who established Han dynasty, the now so-called “Han Chinese Race” did not even exist at all. During Warring States period in (c. 475 – 221 BC) there were diffrent states/nations with different peoples with different spoken languages, different cultures (and perhaps different writing system). It’ was Qin Shi Huang (秦始皇) who imposed the single writing system by brute force! Today tens if not hundred of different spoken dialects other than Mandarin and Cantonese still survive and being spoken in China!

The same is true though in different degrees in every single “Nation” on this planet! That’s why we have “dialects” and “lingua franca!”

What is my point exactly?

The so-called modern collective identity is forged and forced upon people. It’s just another human stupidity and self destructive invention.

National or even racial and ethnic Identity are just make believe that will fade away once an individual was able to break free and decide for himself! So will the Nation-State.

I myself have moved around and being forced to change such “identity” several times! Now by defintion I am a member of the arse of the world with a piece of chip called the Passport without which I cannot be given permission to travel around our planet. Whereas birds, butterflies and other living creatures even plants flowers can travel freely without much effort, let alone “permission!”

Even worse, the State of Vietnam, by their own law, still can claim me as their assets and property since I was born there! By their law and treaties, they can arrest me or demand the Australian thugs arrest and extradite me back to Vietnam with just some flimsy pretext! You have seen it more than enough everywhere! Where is Roger ver, the Bitcoin Jesus now? What the free world we live in!

That’s why I can never mingle with other “anarchists” who go around under some government’s permission, holding “anarchist gathering” with speakers giving speech on and about “anarchist/agorist/voluntarist solutions!” as if the States/ Governments and their thugs will let them freely implement all those “solutions!”

Do they see what happen to cryptos such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash? Do these anarchists still need passports, driver license to go around and get there?

Anyway, my friend, You probably like me, just wonder what the world may look like before the Roman Empire or even before Göbekli Tepe or Gunung Padang!

I still really DON’T KNOW despite having gone through quite a few researches.

However, as I have been observing and experiencing things around my life and others.. I can see a common characteristic so clearly: That, not just in human being, but every creature, every living things always want to be free and break free while still somehow work, coopertate with other when possible for self interests in a win-win situtaion most of the time rather than zero sum cutting throat action all the time.

And in human society, people more often than not try to act free and independently whenever and whereever they can unless being forced violent authority with threats of punishment!

I still remember when I just came to Australia for around 9 months or so, I needed to work to support my ill-mother still living in VN while still having class part-time as I had promised my mother before I fled Vietnam that I would complete all level of education once I settled in the West. I boutght an used Holden Gimini (Model 1977) and would drive to work with a “borrowed” driver license- There was no photo ID back then. Well I had learned how to drive with a friend, who later helped me to get a driver license in one week!

One day my car was hit by another car on the passenger side. My passenger car door was badly damaged. The driver of the other car came out and look at the damage and asked me if I had comprehensive insurance. I didn’t have such insurance, except a compulsory third-party comes with the govt rego. We both knew that the door of such used car of mine was cheap.. It‘s not worth to call the thugs and make an insurance claim and the waiting time for the Insureance to resolve and conclude! So we agreed to settle the damage at 50 bucks! We shook hands, said thanks, and parted goodbye without even bothering to ask each other names! The next day, with the help of my friend we went to a wrecker with tools and replaced the passenger door (in different color) with just 45 bucks!

Later I learned that such incident was part of “the invisibe hand” that Adam Snith recognized. And that such “invisible hand” always exists within and between everyone, every human being in every form of societuy… but is suppressed by “coercive Authority!” And much later when I began to explore anarchism in Taoism, I realized that such “invisible hand” that adam Smith mentioned had been recognized by Zhuang Zhou , the Chinese Philosopher 2,000 Years before Adam Smith and called it “Spontaneous Order!”

Note: My friend, as I mentioned to you before, The Zhuangzi (Trang Tử Nam Hoa Kinh- 南華經), IMHO, is the most beautiful text in both languistic literature and philosohpy of all! Please find time to read it, whether you would agree with Zhuang Zhou is not important, just enjoy its beauty of literarure and the way he explains his thinking!

The “Spontaneous Order” or “Invisible hand” is always here and there with every human being in their action, interaction, re-action and pro-action within and between communities and societies…such “invisible hand/spontanous order” that has been suppressed by the State coercive brute force but will naturally be activated to by pass coercive brute force every chance it can. The ancient Silk Road with wave of trading caravans from around the world and later the so-called “black market” in every government suppressed societies are the proofs of such “invisible hande” and “Spontaneous Order!”

During the Vietnam War, both north and south economic actrivities were controlled and supressed by both States though with diffrent degree. Black market exists to fill up the gap of people natural needs and wants. After the war ended. The entire Vietnam has been under one communist thuggery rules with banning and prohibition on almost everything! And everything has still been being traded in “black market” to this very day. Many goods and services have become available in “white market”, but a bunch of goods and services still being traded in “black market” in response to people needs and wants naturally.

In Australia right now, as Government and its thugs impose “regulations” on tabacco/cigarette consumption

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-10-26/lower-tobacco-excise-to-stamp-out-black-market/104502042

So, the cigarette black market has been booming and run by criminal gangsters working in hands with Govt thugs to fill up the Government made gap in the market! Well, my friend, you see these psychpathic government and its thugs are NOT stupid in a traditional sense, because they knew such problem would arise and desinged this crisis to promote the state and thugs’ authority. Remember the Jewish-A Prohibition and the rise of Al Capone?

So what is the invisible hand or spontaeous order exactly?

As you can see, the “invisible hand or spontaeous order” is just a natural state of things without being interfered or distorted by man-made coercive force. It’s also called Anarchy!

It’s the stupid false of many Western anarchists including Proudhon, the so-called first modern anarchists that they not only misunderstand what Anarchy really is but also fail top correct it even to this day!

That’s why and how a bunch of them have come up with a bunch of oxymorons such as Anarcho-capitalism, Anarcho-socialism, Anarcho communism, anarcho syndicalism, anarcho primitivism, anarcho socialism, anarcho-punk, Anarcho-Monarchism, anarcho transhumanism anarcho stencilism…

Anarchy is NOT a social form or a form of society at all. It’s just a natural state of things where everything and everyone goes without being coerced with violent force by anyone else. Thus in a natural state of things. You can be anyone you like or join with any people of the same mind and live the way to choose to arrange or organize accordingly .. except you or anyone cannot impose your way of life your beleif upon others.

In such natural state of things, You can form a “capitalist community” or “communist community”or whatever you think best for you and your ilk of same mind and choose to or not to interact with other groups in your best interests in the common principles of voluntary and free association and mutual respect of everyone rights! Or in the extreme case like Laotzu himself did thousand years ago.. Laotzu went off the grid and live by himself. Or just like some modern hermits in our time without being bothered by the “law and order” of bullshit so-called “collective interests!” Have you seen how the Amish choose to live and how their way of life has been interfered with by the State with all sort of “national reasons?”

That’s why I have always made a clear claim that I am a simple anarchist, an anarchist without any adjective such as those oxy-morons mentioned above. Anarchy is NOT a regime, not a form of community or society.. but a natural state of things where any way of life or any form of community will exist side by side together in voluntary and free association with or without interacting with one another at each own preference of interests!

So, logically my friend, by now you would probably see that We, human kind or the people don’t have to create or build “anarchy” at all. The natural state of things is always with us, but has been suppressed by man-made coercive authority with violence and brute force by the very tiny group of minority called themselves governmnent that represent the State, the collective being of whoever lives under their guns! The only thing we need to do is to take a way the suppressive force, the State, so that natural state of things can be fully functioning without suppression and distortion.

The final question is HOW to take away such gigantic suppresive force called the State/Government that has rule the world for many millennia with such perpetuate massive “social engineering” and indoctrination to this day!

The final part will be very interesting my friend. I love the feeling that my final solution has been waited by all the thugs whose “between their ears” is empty Lol!

Why waiting, please go to the anarchist site and read whatever you think you need to read:

https://theanarchistlibrary.org/special/index

The reason I invite you to read these “anarchists” not because of their answers on anarchism and anarchy, but the lack of them!

Or at least read this piece by the late anthropologists David Rolfe Graeber (1961–2020) an anarchist who, like most of anarchists, tried his best to evade to offer the “final solution HOW TO!” so to speak… :-) LOL!

I hope you enjoy my clumsy wording answer in this part and find something useful. After all, it’s just me my friend. Your ideas is as good as mine! We all talk do we! Lol!

(PS, can you do me a favor. If you spot any serious spelling or gramatical error, please let me know so I would correct them as soon as possible! Otherwise don’t bother.. My 4,000,000 English readers would undertand either ways LOL!)