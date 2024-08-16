Yep, your answer is typical reaction to Anarchism. It’s understandable.

It's true that "Hierarchy exists throughout nature from insects to mammals" But even it is true. Hierarchy exists is not by natural instinct but by social construct with force of certain members and circumstances as well... That’s why NOT every insect or mammal or plant organized in hierarchy. Hierarchy is NOT natural. Hierarchy exists by power of brute force. When self develop force exists there is no hierarchy. Like Eagle convocation, they share food and small division of task while together in mating season only. most of the time they are “decentralized” as individuals! And wild cat (not lions) but tiger, cheetah etc..

That’s said ...For the sake of argument. Granted that “"Hierarchy exists throughout nature from insects to mammals"

But we are self-conscious and self creating “mammals” that has recreated ourselves and name it “human being” by our power of consciously thinking, reflecting and.. creating. We knew we “were” animals, mammals.. ad we made ourselves human being! We even create God(s) to make ourselves more “human being” :-)

The so-called "power vacuum" is a misunderstanding of the nature societal structure.

Power vacuum is a (mis) concept of a state of wanting and waiting for power to come!" This state is man made by indoctrination and by inertia of learnt habit Not by nature! It’s not natural at all. Even as you look at the universe. Everything interacts “equally” not in hierarchy! In nature and as in universe you would see that there is always an automatic rejection of power/pressure to break free in order to re-gain balance (Ying and Yan)

Anarchy is NOT “Power vacuum”! Anarchy is very much a conscious power rejection rather than “wanting and waiting for power to come” The two exclusively state of mind or mindset. As a matter of fact power always creates the “power vacuum” all the times in order to maintain and be re-filled. That’s why and how war, chaos, and destruction and brute force are permanent state of power and power struggle!

The state of conscious rejection of power and decentralized society always exists in human society from the beginning of time until today but in different degree. If you have time, please read “The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity ” which is in my Online Book Shelf

As a matter of fact WE, right now, everywhere on this planet, all behave toward anarchy consciously and subconsciously. We all try to avoid “government” unless we are forced to! It’s the fear of state violence that forces MOST of us behave in “Hierarchical manner”, which is very much against our will naturally! The act of breaking free in every living thing (insect, plant, animal etc) is naturally anarchic!

That’s why hierarchy needs and depends on brute force and coercion!

There is an “argument” that human is not perfect hence cannot be trusted ...need to be ruled in order.. And that anarchy has never existed. Granted these are true!

Human is not perfect and cannot be trusted.. that’s exactly the reason why we must not trust anyone especially with “power!” over others!

Anarchy has never existed. We human are creative mammals. We‘ve always tried to enhance and perfect our life by trying and doing new things! That make human being apart from animals. Only backward and stupid people just keep repeating the same thing and hope for the best! We have created ourselves “new being” and call ourselves “human being” which different from “mammals”. “Human being” is a self-set goal that every one of us is thriving to be. That’s why bad people like the chosen rats are condemned as in-humane! And those of us who do good deed to others including other animals are praised “humane”

So granted that “anarchy” never exists before. And given that the current paradigm has been proven destructive … therefore we will try to reject power, hierarchy to create “anarchy!” as we believe “anarchy” would enhance our lives, our happiness, and our freedoms etc… Thus the it comes the most important question: HOW.

For many years, I have confronted quite a few anarchists, including my old anarchist friend (He is much older than I am) in the USA with one question. “How anarchy is come about. How to get there from here?” And most of them if not all of them… just going around with silly throwing away answers like when every one is ready blah blah or we need a good non-authority government in transition to prepare the masses for anarchy .. to educate the masses for anarchy etc..without a direct clear answer.

One of the main reason I guess is they don’t want to be targeted by the current power since no matter how loud one claims one is anarchist, one must still need fiat, driver license, ID, Passport etc.. to go about!

That’s all I can share with you for now, my young friend.

BTW, some years ago, I did give some sort of answer how to transform to Anarchy which involves force not power! Force is a permanent element of life and harmony! Without force nothing exists at all!

Thank you for time. And as always, the last word is yours!