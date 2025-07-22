1- [I understand how you feel my friend. there have been a lot of pomising technologies in the past that came to nothing.]

-Obviously You don't know how I feel. You misunderstood my thought my expression in sarcasm and figurative speaking. It's English, which is not yours and my prime mean of communication. But that's fine, It's just funny since you just missed the point :-)

2- [In this life nobody is going to give us anything for free. If we want something, we have to work for it. If it was easy then anyone could do it. Isn’t the whole point of being an anarchist to do what the state forbids and achieve what the state tries to prevent? Just the thoughts of a silly aspiring anarchist(not a full anarchist yet because I still have more to learn :-))]

I am aware that you and I come from different background and grew up in different “indoctrination.” I would not say you are wrong or right, just different from mine.

We both do have much much more to learn as everyone else till the day we die. So don't mention it.

The way I understand things is quite different from yours and somehow almost opposite.

a-The concept of free in my mind is not in terms of paying or cost. Free as in free speech. Therefore in life everything is free and should be free. You work for it does not mean it not free. Just like you live, you must breathe, and breath is free, air is free, and must be free.

b- Thing that is not easy does not mean that such thing is not free as long as you can do it and want to do it. It's free. It is not free when you cannot or do not want to do it but still want it, and so depend on others to have it. It’s not free NOT only just because you have to “pay” for it. But because you become DEPEND on it by "choice or being forced!" while you can go without if you are "free!"

-Let’s push this into another level, just for fum, my friend. The fact that you and I do have to do a lot to live comfortably or not- apart from breathing the air- does not mean that to live is NOT free and life is not FREE in both meaning of the word. That's why and how we express "free to live and live free!" Western thinking loves to "price" everything! Loves to deceive themselves with "pricing" such as "freedom is not free!" Such ignorant and evil stupidity! But I've heard statists repeat this ignorance like a mantras!

It’s not FREE in both meanings of the word when you become totally dependent on others to provide for you to “live” a.k.a slavery. That’s statism. The state forces you to be dependent on it and make you believe you need the state :-)

c- As I explained before, anarchy is just a natural state of being and of thing. It does not mean you do what the state forbids, or achieve what the state prevents. but you do free thing and free as natural state of being whether the state or anyone forbids, prevents or not. The state forbids and prevents drinking raw milk. I don’t drink milk. I don’t need cow milk. So I just don’t do it. The State and religion forbid and prevent act of homosexual. I was not born homosexual. So I don’t need that. I don’t do that ...You see my friend the whole point is free and freedom/liberty which are a natural state of being and of thing! And the State suppresses and destroy freedom and the state of being free.

The state, or anyone imposing coercion is the unnatural hurdle that interferes with and suppresses your freedom.

You if you think you like it, need it then you do it the way you choose by yourself or with coordination cooperation with others in your and others’ volition. But don’t force other to do it just because it good or better, and it’s difficult to do, and you think people must need it.

That’s all. I hope you get my point. You don’t need to agree.

4-It depends on what is the definition of technology. Your background and “indoctrination” has different definition “technology” than mine.

That’s said. In a sense, yes, “technology” is a matter of choice. Say the chopstick is a technology as the wheel, whereas using horse which is NOT technology// by “normal” definition. But using an external thing other than your own body function to achieve something else is “technology” itself by another definition:

"Technology is the application of conceptual knowledge to achieve practical goals." (Think of psychology and psychiatry, my friend-In my definition of “technology” even means “cơ tâm” (mechanical mind) I know mainstream Western school loves taxonomy! I don’t. I love to take thing as a whole.

But I don’t want to play a silly and futile game of words. Just go straight to the nature of things we know to demonstrate my understanding which is different than yours.

A hand Palm leaf fan, a paper fan, and an electrical fan are different technologies, but all are “technology” nonetheless.

My “choice” is a hand palm leaf tree because it’s free in both aspect of free speech and dependency. It comes from nature a product of nature, although I must know how to weave it in a well crafted way to achieve efficiency. It reduces the dependency at minimum level to just a palm tree, it does not produce more waste than itself. Whereas a paper fan that must depend on the whole process of making paper, and the electrical fan is much worse. Since it depends on many things to exist and to work practically- and will become a burden and waste when such dependencies are not available...This electrical fan will lead the user to more dependency and being controlled by the ones who control the process of making it, since this technology is difficult not every one can do it.

I hope you can see my point about “technology” which is just different from yours. That’s all my friend.

Wish you all the best.