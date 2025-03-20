PQC: Oh really! Uhmm…but It’s too late, even IF this is true, Chinese! The Seppos did achieve secured-communication across 384,400 km between Earth and the Moon in 1969, dudes!

Chinese Scientists Achieve Quantum-Secured Communication Across 12,900 Kilometers

Sourcehttps://slguardian.org/chinese-scientists-achieve-quantum-secured-communication-across-12900-kilometers/

This milestone not only showcases China's leadership in quantum science but also opens doors for further international cooperation in quantum technology, paving the way for a new era of ultra-secure global communication.

March 20, 2025

In a groundbreaking scientific achievement, an international team led by Chinese researchers has successfully realized quantum-secured communication spanning over 12,900 kilometers between China and South Africa. This breakthrough, utilizing the Jinan-1 micro-nano satellite and compact ground stations, marks a major milestone in global quantum communication technology.

For the first time in history, a team from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) enabled real-time quantum key distribution (QKD) between a satellite and miniaturized ground stations, including a key installation in Stellenbosch, South Africa. This technological feat underscores the potential for secure, hacker-proof quantum communication on a global scale.

Through collaboration with Stellenbosch University, Chinese scientists have demonstrated the longest-distance quantum-secured communication ever achieved across hemispheres. This development strengthens the case for future quantum networks that could revolutionize secure communications worldwide.

The findings were published on Wednesday in the prestigious journal Nature, with peer reviewers lauding the achievement as “a technically impressive advancement.” The publication emphasized that the breakthrough represents “considerable progress toward trusted-node constellations for wide-spread satellite QKD services” and highlights “the maturity of the satellite QKD technology.”