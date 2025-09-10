The Jewish Grand Plan, Now you see it!

Did I say koshered boy Putin-Russia and Jewish Zelensky were working together to empty out Ukraine for the second Jewish state?

Did I say “the Slav people have been fucked by the Jews AGAIN big time?”

Anyway, in this interview, there are several points I need to clarify and emphasize:

Full interview here

1- As I have said and warned multiple times that:

-The Jewish plan is non-negotiable

-The Jews and their Seppo minions CANNOT be trusted- Do Not Negotiate with these Evils. There is no point but trap!

-Whoever tries to negotiate with these two evils either idiots or shills/spies/turncoats

-And that I have no sympathy for such idiots who perished for willingly not learning but dreaming with hopium.

2- I also warned that those who claim to be experts, but refuse to jump outside the box to explore deeper into “conspiracy facts” will be proved wrong and foolish.

3- That the whole “Muslim/Arab world” is just a bunch of turncoat idiots and cowards who still do not realize that they will be next in the end after all!

Except the one and only Houthis Ansar Allah! Bless these Houthis if you really existed God!

3- To Judge Napolitano:

With all due respect, you are learned man with strong critical thinking. Thus please look around you, one party, two party, or multiple party system etc they are all the same model which based on the foundation of statist government violent authority.

As you have often rightly reminded people that “government is the negation of liberty”

Throughout human political history there us no such thing as “small/limited government.” Simply because power begets power. Power corrupts and will corrupt absolutely as power begets power!

So please don’t waste more human energy, times and human life in democide for such the “same experiment.”

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results".

There is a saying (Koan) in Buddhism that You cannot expect to harvest oranges while keep planting lemon trees!

Please reconsider.