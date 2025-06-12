Folks, you know that I do not allow myself be dragged into statist circus. But I am a cherry picker. In these two interviews of statist experts below, they all saw and said all the so-called “Constitutional power” and “Rule of Law” were “windows dressing.”

But to live without government? Nope! We still need those clowns a.k.a politicians as “children need parents!” Yes, folks I have heard many statist experts and intellectuals use the analogy of “a family needs parental authority” to defend the “need for the State/Government!”

Dare you to point out to these “experts” that people are not children and those in government are people’s parents! And more often than not those in government are the worst of humanity! They are psychopaths, thugs, cheaters, liars… and murderers!

Anyway, find time to watch and listen to the conversations below and come to your own conclusion. Otherwise you know how to use your time better than anyone else!