I remember one time my grand kid asked me “how strong and powerful the USA is?” since he had read news that the USA roaming around and wrecking any country they targeted without any consequences at all!

My reply was:

You see boy, just look at your own school yard. More often than not the bullies are not strong or powerful or even brave as they often posture. But bullying persists because their victims are stupid cowards. When being challenged and fought back, these bullies just run! Bullies are just cowards themselves. The same is true in international relations.