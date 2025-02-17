This is one of the best conversations I have ever come across so far. Not because does it contain great ideas or great solution, but on the contrary, because it reveals the real inherent destructiveness of statism and that of organized religion- and how their believers, these two, would spin their belief with all the contradictory bullock in straight face!

IMHO, this conversation is also great for it inadvertently exposes the gas- lighting in its highest and most subtle technique: shamelessness in your face!

As I once assessed that Kim is just an average, but sometimes she does a great “journalism”… inadvertently!

Now you know who “racial Jewish ” -Brother Nathanael truly is and how “average” Kim really is.

Watch, listen to them carefully between the lines and come to your own conclusion.

As always, I go out on a limb with my own “agenda.” You would have yours, of course!

I already explained mine:

And whom I would agree with:

“When you call yourself an Indian or a Muslim or a Christian or a European, or anything else, you are being violent. Do you see why it is violent? Because you are separating yourself from the rest of mankind. When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence. So a man who is seeking to understand violence does not belong to any country, to any religion, to any political party or partial system; he is concerned with the total understanding of mankind.”

― Jiddu Krishnamurti

Jiddu Krishnamurti has been proved right by mankind’s political history and by everything happening in front of everyone!