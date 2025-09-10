Brief reports: DMSO experiment on eyes

Folks, my eye sight did get better- I cannot measure by how much- after first round of experiment. So I have resumed the DMSO treatments on my eyes with some important modification in methodology.

½ Drop on closed eyes by dropper RIGHT BEFORE going to sleep.

½ drop of DMSO is applied on closed eyes while lying down and ready to sleep. This will let the eyes completely relax after treatment.

* The treatments still remain being sandwiched in between weekdays and ONLY for three times then paused as planned.

Monday-Wednesday-Friday in only ONE week - and will be paused for a month or so.

==

What happened:

This time all the burning and stinging sensation were expected while blinking- but all the discomfort went away fast thanks to the wonderful tears…

I just let my tears dry themselves while going to sleep...

In the morning I washed my eyes with my hands and naturally cold water. Such a beautiful experience, folks! At least to me and for myself.

That’s all.

PS

I am still blind… and sorry I still cannot read crap/trolls/hasbara… (they are all muted by DMSO ..btw :-) :-) :-) )