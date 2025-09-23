Folks, I promised that I would share my take on the alternative to the current world order, namely the much fanfare “almighty BRICS,” the counter-globalism and imperialism … whatever…

But, first, I invite you folks just to look at the obvious facts that our dear “experts” somehow have been deliberately ignore!

-The Jewish-A, the current Empire who has had the complete dictation of “world affairs” with its fiat as global reserve currency, is literally owned by the Jewish controlled Cabal, especially its banking system. Do I need to elaborate while the current Jewish genocide of Palestinian says it all?

-The Putin-Russia , one of the key founding member of BRICS, has been also owned by the same Cabal- not to mention Putin has special personal relationship with Netanyahu, Jews, and the Jewish terrorist state (Putin proudly admitted this himself)

-India itself also has very special relationship with both the Jewish terrorist state and the Jewish-A. Should I say the Aryan Hindustan admires both Jews and Yanks?

Can you see what I am getting at?

The “Jewish controlled cabal” is at the center, if not the linchpin, of the supposed to be two arch-rivals if not enemies! Can you work it out, folks?

Have you ever wondered:

- Why Putin-Russia has been behaving strangely if not deliberately stupid as a “nuclear supper power” toward the little Ukrainian Jewish Zelensky?

- Why the Jewish-A’s ruling class has been behaving stupidly and cruelly to its own people in favor of the Jews?

-Why India and China’s ruling classes have been trying their best NOT to touch on any Jewish slaughtering business!

And the two insignificant founding members of BRICS, Brazil and South Africa are sort of in significant to make any wave at all!

Do you really expect this kind of arrangement would become a real alternative to the current Jewish controlled world order?

Now, pretend that such “Jewish control” did not exist, to look at all the “technical details.”

ECONOMICS /FINANCE

Given the BRICS’ mission is to counter the current bullying empire with an alternative system that would benefit all the Rest, then the very first strategic move is to dethrone the current Jewish-A Central Bank world reserve currency. It’s prerequisite , so to speak.

HOW?

The BRICS member nations must, not only stop using the USD in trading with one another but also must demand any other BRICS trading partners to use any MOE but the USD.

To achieve such dethroning USD move, BRICS must establish a better faster alternative to the current Western international system of payment and settlement.

The most effective solution is to adopt any Satoshi family blockchain cryptos, namely Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV.

Simply because these cryptos are independent and “universal” just like gold/silver, even better in many aspects. No need to build a new costly infrastructures and the ecosystem from crash. No application or permission needed.

It’s all already there. Any individual, any nation can join BRICS trading without the USD at anytime anywhere - just with an agreement and some mouse “clicks!” That’s all!

Well, UNFORTUNATELY, since they are all statist and nation-states. They would never want to reduce their controlling power, especially the control over “fiat MOE,” their most effective ruling/enslaving weapon. So let’s just set this solution aside! You see how “statist leaders” care about people’s liberty and well being!

Can BRICS create a so-called BRICS currency zone -like the Euro Zone in a free trade BRICS zone with freedom of movement of not only goods and services but also labor? Of course they can…However do they have a will to do this?

At the current posture of BRICS which is a bunch of odd jingoistic guys. At least the three big ones, CHINA, RUSSIA, INDIA who have been at odd with one another for years.

These big three are supposed to tackle the Jewish controlled Empire- but there is no sign of anyone of them being ready to set aside each own jingoistic stand and rhetoric, let alone set aside/sacrifice their controlling power over each own “national fiat” for a common Euro style currency with BRICS central bank.

Thus, the question must be asked- how can BRICS dethrone the USD in order to build a new alternative better fair efficient trading system, while still using the shackle of current World Fiat USD - and still heavily dependent on trade with such “evil Empire?”

You and I know that to “stop cold turkey” of any kind always requires a transition period of pain.

So far there is no sign of anyone in BRICS being ready and willing to do such necessary “stop cold turkey” step! Will they?

MILITARY

WHEN the USD is dethroned in such speed, it will entails the reality of a significant reduction of trading to and from the Empire. The Empire and its vassals will inevitably be isolated. In turn the “old order” will be economically and financially in trouble as an Empire, not as nations … And the Empire will not sit still and smile…

Thus, logically and consequently, BRICS will also have to establish an even better than NATO style of military Treaty in order to counter the current terrorist destructive system of Jewish-A- At least to deter such evil Empire from waging war against them. Or better to defeat such powerful military when it desperately attacks.

Such Treaty must not only clearly detail the binding obligations but also must entail the share and transfer of military technology and equipment among BRICS members.

There has been no sign of such Treaty at all. Can major BRICS founders, Russia, China at least share their weapon technology to BRICS key members i.e Indonesia, the most important Muslim nation in South East Asia?

(Note: Well, right now Indonesia has been in troubled by Jewish agents- Have I just said the evil Empire will not sit still and smile- while BRICS has been just talking!)

SOCIAL CULTURE DIVERSITY

I would love to see the three major BRICS founders, China, Russia, India, under a free trade, free labor movement pioneering in movement without border -even better than the EU- where BRICS citizens can move, live, and work within “BRICS world” without restriction.

A real and true human diversify society of these three “unique cultures”, namely Russian Orthodox Christianity, Indian Hinduism, and Communist-Capitalist Taoist-Confucianist- Buddhist Chinese will emerge with Christian South Africa, Brazil and many others Islamic members… Can this nature state of human diversity be realized? Are these BRICS ready for this?

Will the better modern “Silk Road Free Market” re-emerge in China again?

IF and When this happen, I have NO doubt that China will become the attracting center as it used to be thousand years ago. Is the name of China -Zhōngguó (中國) or Zhōnghuá (中華) really a predestined name?

Last but not least, We must be realistic and facing the reality. The reality is the evil Jewishness has been in direct control of Russia and the evil Empire. Actually the evil Empire is the Jews and vice versa.

So, after all, given all the facts in such reality, is BRICS a Dream or a Trap? A part of deception and distraction of the “divide and conquer?”

I don’t know! All I know is BRICS is a great project that must need a great strategy to build and maintain. And that all the prerequisite moves and indispensable basic conditions for such project to produce a real true alternative to the current Jewish-A grips on the world are no where to be seen - except all rhetoric and symbolic posturing while business is still as usual with just some hiccups.

Don’t take me wrong. I always wish to see such silk-road to be re-established. As a matter of fact, I have often even “visualized” such China being a hub of the world again when its decide to toss away its jingoistic stupidity and re-emerge as a world central market place.

It’s me folks. The last word is always yours.