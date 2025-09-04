BRICS: A Bunch Of Fake, Incompetent, and Cowards

Folks, can you smell some rats around the so called anti-globalism BRICS? Look at how the Jews and their Western minions have been carrying out genocide and destruction around the world unabated without anyone dares to step forward and stop them! While our beloved resistance force BRICS keep repeatedly vowing and pledging to respect the UN, International institutions and uphold “international law!” Just like Scott!
Then tell me HOW THE FUCK you BRICS “uphold” such noble and benevolent “international law “ when you have no gut to enforce it?
(Folks, I need to swear when cowardice and hypocrisy are apparent)
The Jews have been murdering everyone including yours and their own since 1948!
I promised to write about fake BRICS as a trap then DMSO distracted and carried me away! I am going to finish my take and post it very soon.
However, I just want to give you folks a hint (hopefully not a spoiler) that the first and the most urgent thing to do to counter the Jewish-A block is to create at least a “BRICS ZONE” or BRICS currency as the EU with the Euro Zone . The best is choose any Bitcoin sisters (Bitcoin Cash, Lite coin) as counter to the USD. It’s not hard and not complicated at all. But as statists and fake opposition. BRICS is not going to do this at all! So what is the fuss?
Because at the moment most of other countries if not still all other countries including BRICS founders still have to sell goods and services (export) to get the USD to buy (import) and settle their international trade! Why?
Simply because other countries still need USD to buy from countries that demand USD so that they can buy other stuffs … with USD ….Not the Russian Rubles or even Chinese Yuan/ Renminbi.
(*Renminbi is the name of the currency- Yuan is the name of the primary unit of the renminbi)
You can still buy certain stuffs in Renminbi from China or one or two China trade partners, but NOT all. Even China still need USD in MOST of its international trade!
If you are a well informed who have paid close attention to the circus of clown, you don’t need anyone to tell you that those statists have been playing people and fooling them.
Tao:
BRICS: A Bunch Of Fake, Incompetent, and Cowards
It is very simple. BRICS IS A PROJECT OF THE ROTHSCHILDS.
ROTHSCHILD control BRICS. ROTHSCHILD control the Worlds Banking System.
BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
Goldman Sachs economist Jim O’Neill coined the term BRIC (without South Africa) in 2001, claiming that by 2050 the four BRIC economies would come to dominate the global economy. South Africa was added to the list in 2010.
They have sucked the West dry and are now shifting their wealth and investments to China.
The masses still don’t understand that the Jews control everything in the world and that they already rule the world.
How the Rothschilds Prepared China to Be the Next USA
https://youtu.be/kMn2L2cp1OU
Jair Bolsonaro wanted “Braxit” from BRICS. He “lost” the 2022 election in Brazil, the Selection Committee appointed Lula.
Bolsonaro is a conservative Christian and loves Israel, like all the Evangelicals in America.
Bolsonaro was completing the process, started by previous President Michel Temer, taking Brazil back to the North-West axis controlled by the U.S.
Now we can clearly see why Bolsonaro had to go. They tried to kill him, but he survived the assassination attempt.
BRICS is a ROTHSCHILD smokescreen. They have sucked the West dry and now want to transfer their wealth to BRICS to create even bigger profits.
ROTHSCHILD are moving out of the US Dollar, the global reserve currency, into gold and ‘other currencies’. They are looking to get ahead of the downward trend curve, and cash out before a global collapse, and use gold to pick up the pieces.
In recent decades more and more Chinese economists and budding entrepreneurs have closely studied the Rothschilds.
At the same time, members of the Rothschild family have looked to a rising China for new business opportunities.
China is fascinated with the Rothschilds and Jewish business practices.
Chinese books on Jewish business practices with titles such as ‘How do Jewish People win?’, ‘Jewish Business Bible’, ‘Jewish Businessmen’s Wisdom’, ‘Jewish Business Teachings’, ‘The Legend of Jewish Wealth’, ‘Jewish Family Education’, ‘The Illustrated Jewish Wisdom Book’ can all be found in the business sections of bookstores across China.
With the increasing interest in business education in China, and a rise in sales of self-help literature, the production of business guides to the TALMUD has exploded. The guides are like the Chinese equivalents of books such as ‘Sun Tzu and the Art of Business’.
In China, Pushing the Talmud as a Business Guide
https://www.newsweek.com/china-pushing-talmud-business-guide-69075
The Talmud as a Business Guide
https://www.academia.edu/38742941/The_Talmud_as_a_Business_Guide
China Asks: ‘Why Are Jews Excellent?’
The Talmud has become a popular guide to financial success in China
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2010/12/china-asks-why-are-jews-excellent/339289/
NO, it is again the JEWS pulling the strings. They control the world.