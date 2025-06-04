Thank you for bringing up this issue, my friend.

I thought we have been warned about the harmful of blue light and any LED light that emitted from electronic devices years ago! All of my electronic devices such as router, USB stick, Laptop charger plugs etc that have LED light are all covered with dark sticky-tape as you see in my short clip! :-) :-) :-) . And I would turn off everything by switching off the main power source before I go to bed. Ever since I did this I sleep much better!

You see my friend, I always experiment and test everything I read or heard on myself (100 pure gum turpentine , garlic, turmeric, ginger, strophanthus, black seed, Betel leaves, loquat leaves, fig leaves, hemp oil (marijuana etc..) to make sure they work and cause no harm before I recommend them to people!

Important reminder:

Always use Black seeds and Pure Gum Turpentine in a minimum dosage!

Golden rule: everything in excessive use is harmful!

I post this conversation so that our readers may be interested and give it a try to see if such “trivial thing” would make some health benefit.

And remember they make this on purpose!