It’s amazing to see Muslim somehow don’t understand or don’t want to understand that the “biblical chosen Jews, not just the modern converted Eastern European Jews The Khazars whose life time mission is to subdue and genocide the Arab/Muslim the “Amalek” and “Esau” and take ALL the “promised land” per Yahweh edicts!

Even the Russian Slav have not realized or don’t want to realize that Eastern European Jews hate Russians with passion and vengeance. One must wonder why RT and its big boss Putin have been so grovelling to the Jews?

Longer “statist conversation” to the Americanism ‘s point