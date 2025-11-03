As I said years ago that everything is touched by the Jews and governments will turn into shit! But one thing remains true after 15 years of attacks, bad press, and even eulogies to the Bitcoin/cryptos!

All real cryptos (i.e Bitcoin, BitcoinCash, Litecoin , Monero) are indestructible… So something inevitable just happened!

Something is really going on this time: They- Governments and their central banksters- even go straight into Bitcoin/Cryptod business with a bunch of “legal and privacy fishing traps”. Please consider these “news” below and let them sink in, folks!

Is this Governments and their Central Banksters’s new decision: “when you cannot beat them, join them?” Or a giant Government coordinated financial information robbery?

By the way, my suspicion of “silver rush” was their “ruse” to get rid of their excessive silver holdings… seems to be vindicated!

Folks, by now you must engrave into your mind that:

- “Money” (MOE) does not need to be backed by anything but an agreement among users especially the goods/services producers!

-Government is never for “efficiency” and “well being” of the society. Their ultimate goal is to control everything and every one as much as and as many as they can!

—