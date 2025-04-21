I have noticed that a photo purported to be of Young Bill Gates and the demonic judaist Lubavicher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson has been circulated around Substack. I did a little search on “Menachem Mendel Schneerson photo” and I found this:

https://www.jpost.com/opinion/columnists/better-energy-the-rebbes-energy-361147

Obviously, it shows that the young Jew looks alike Bill Gates in the photo is YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ.

I just wonder how could those supposed to be serious “truth seekers” not do a little checking or double checking before publish their “serious works?”

As the late Prof Antony Sutton warned that in this exposing the-power-that-should-not-be “business,” one must be very careful with facts. Because just a little innocent mistake can be used as strong evidence to discredit the whole movement by the whole army of bought and sold shills and controlled opposition.

And as the late Michael Collins Piper a serious “conspiracy researcher” suspected that there was a trap to destroy the whole genuine “conspiracy research movement” called "Cognitive Infiltration:"

“That is, rather than working to REFUTE conspiracy theories, the solution would be to INFECT them and MISDIRECT them and add utter confusion to the mix.

The consequence would be that conspiracy theories would look so ridiculous that no broad swath of people in the general public might one day actually begin to have any belief in their credibility. “ False Flags Template for Terror-Michael Collins Piper

I have tried my best to spot and avoid such trap by adding warning with caution on everything I post because of its important context but not sure about its authenticity and validity.

So, folks, be vigilant and very very careful when you read something looks and sounds too good to be true!

Don’t ever forget that “they” have almost unlimited resources and time.