Why is such bullshit gaslighting now after all have been revealed and exposed?

Can you see they ALL just play their statist power game with people lives?

Why No One “Can” or rather DO NOT want to stop such tiny parasitic Jews?

Why no one mentions Jewish true crimes and Jewish ‘nukes” in the conversation?

Why those countries that can stop DO NOT want to stop this cruel evil Jewish genocide?

While only one country that does not have the capacity capability to stop has been trying: the tiny poor Yemeni Ansar Allah?

Why all again with piss-talk and see-fire deception one after another?

Can you see they ALL play the Jewish deception game!

Do not believe and trust a single word from the Jews and the West! If you do, after everything they have done, you deserve everything. No sympathy!

Quote from the site:

“UNVERIFIED CONTENT: We want to stress that all content, information, videos, titles, descriptions, and tags provided on our channel are NOT VERIFIED and may NOT reflect the correct reality!!

Our Content must be viewed with SKEPTICISM and a CRITICAL MINDSET! We can NOT GUARANTEE the authenticity of the information provided on this channel!!

Our Channel is NOT supporting and its NOT supported by any organization, country, entity, terrorist group etc and does NOT support Violence, War etc in any way shape or form. MAKE PEACE NOT WAR!

❤️ Support the Channel: https://www.patreon.com/RealCombatFootage”

You must take responsibility to have the last word!