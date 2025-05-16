As I said at the beginning that the only path of survival for the Palestinians is fighting back until the defeat and the dismantlement of the terrorist genocidal state … But who has the capability and the will to attack and defeat the Jews?

I don’t know!

I have been wrong on many thing but I have nerve been wrong on the Jews and the Yanks!

I said I did know know for a fact that.. the USA and the West will not wholeheartedly respond if Tel Aviv is attacked and dismantled by Muslim especially right now. The USA would ostensibly react with some face saving postures! That’s all!

That’s why I also know for a fact that the Jews already understood their position very well and that the power of their US minions would fade away very soon. Thus the Jews will never stop but will speed up their genocide and expanding beyond their Yinon Plan...Just look at Syria and Lebanon right now.

And folks, the deception has been going deep..

Listen to George Galloway who I have been following ever since the “oil for food” during the Iraq War along with young Scott Ritter. You don’t need me saying George is very smart, very experienced, and very sharp. I would never dare think he is stupid. That’s why this time I think he must have lied to himself for whatever reason!

No George! It’s all because they are all Jews and Jewish creation!

George! You must have known that It’s all because Jolani is Jewish/Jewish creation. Al Qaeda, ISIS, IS and whatever name they have created …(Arab/Muslim call them Daesh). They are all CIA/MOSSAD creation and work for the Jewish plot! All have been well documented even “admitted” by the Jews and MOSSAD!

You see the Jews and their Kosher Nostra orange clown have been acting brazenly carelessly as if they were a bunch of idiots, except they are not obviously!

Why? Because they don’t care and don’t give a shit about everyone since they know that their tricks of “antisemitism” and particularly “conspiracy theory” have been working so well and so effective that all of you, including such experienced, brave people such as you George, would never dare to say the truth that they are all Jewish whether open Jews and/or crypto Jews… for fearing to be called “conspiracy theorists” or/and “antisemitism!” Never mind that Palestinians, Iraquis, Syrians etc are Semites but the term “antisemitism” only applied exclusively to European Jews!

You and your ilk would never dare to investigate what have been known and understood by people of the region is that “Royal Arabia Saudi, Egyptian Abdel Fattah el-Sisi , Turkish Erdogan Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa/Abu Mohammad al-Julani, are crypto-Jewish!” (see the Appendix)

But I have to give these Jews credit for what they have achieved with such a crude tricks such as setting up a theater brazenly with such politically artistic features such as “millions dollar bounty” on their own creation IS, ISIS, Al Qaeda and even staged fake “killing of such Al Qaeda and ISIS leaders” (Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi) and you all believe and repeat their tricks (well, except Paul Craig Roberts who knew and exposed these tricks)

George! IF I were the richest and most powerful government in the world and I had such “enemy” I would have never needed such “bounty!” let alone it was such “cheap price!” I would have given an internal “One Billion Reward” to a special CIA team or Seal Team of my own “soldiers”… And the job would be done in just a week or so! “Unfortunately” these thugs were/are not the Jews/Yanks’ “enemies” but their own creation run by their own special agents!

Anyway, I always support the underdog against the bullies as my principle. Thus I support Muslim, especially Shia fighters. I also do know they do have certain weakness and blind spots… which I identified with my criticism.

At this direst juncture. All I can say to the Shia is: Please, try to be very smart and be decisive and swift when your time comes.

(攻其無備, 出其不意 Công kỳ vô bị, xuất kỳ bất ý) Attack when your enemy is not prepared and act when they think you would not.

It’s me folks! A foolish loudmouth in the arse end of the world!

The last word is always yours, don’t forget that!

APPENDIX

