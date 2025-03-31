As billion people still believe that every word and everything in the Jewish fictional books a.k.a Hebrew bible is true, then the pigs must fly. Yes, pigs have been flying around the world indeed!

“History” is a pig with four wings! Here is His-Story of Australia “civilization” if you are still able to think critically your would find everything does not add up at all!

According to formal history: Australia physical history began with The First Fleet, which were 11 British ships consisted of two Royal Navy vessels, three storeships and six convict transports under the command of Captain Arthur Phillip. The First Fleet, on n 13 May 1787 left Portsmouth England -with over 1,400 convicts, marines, sailors, colonial officials and free settlers onboard - traveling over 24,000 kilometres, over 250 days then arrived in Botany Bay on 18 January 1788.

And that according to official text book history:

Thus, I do ask you folks help me with my “ignorant curiosity” here:

If the theory of “some higher civilisation”, as the clip mentioned above, that pre-existed and built everything before James Cook “found” the continent WERE TRUE, then where would the Aborigines fit in? Throw all Aborigines’ story out, perhaps?

As far as I am concerned, the social engineering has been runing for so long and becoming so thick with layers of make believe mixing with modern racism and nationalism (a.k.a statist politics) that it’s extremely hard for ordinary people to get their head around.

Cognitive dissonance, being in state of denial are ruling our days. Wisdom with patience, principle, and integrity are needed to peel off make believe from such multilayered reification one by one until only facts remain.