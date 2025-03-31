As billion people still believe that every word and everything in the Jewish fictional books a.k.a Hebrew bible is true, then the pigs must fly. Yes, pigs have been flying around the world indeed!
“History” is a pig with four wings! Here is His-Story of Australia “civilization” if you are still able to think critically your would find everything does not add up at all!
Notes:
According to formal history: Australia physical history began with The First Fleet, which were 11 British ships consisted of two Royal Navy vessels, three storeships and six convict transports under the command of Captain Arthur Phillip. The First Fleet, on n 13 May 1787 left Portsmouth England -with over 1,400 convicts, marines, sailors, colonial officials and free settlers onboard - traveling over 24,000 kilometres, over 250 days then arrived in Botany Bay on 18 January 1788.
And that according to official text book history: