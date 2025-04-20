Be Cautious About Hindustan and Jewish Mossad Disinformation-Ignoring Jewish-West Circus-Focusing On Palestine & Resistance
Folks, as I have noticed and warned that “breaking news” with flashing unrelated images produced by Indian so-called “networks” and Judaist chosen rats’ so-called analysis have been intensifying their “reports” online. Even CIA “Wikipedia” has to state the obvious about these “networks”
I digress.
Here are news of Suffering and Resistance from the Jewish genociding ground:
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/