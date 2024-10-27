I am just “unable to explain” (wink! wink! wink!) this at the
“FPP- Free Palestine Protest”
Where are the honored images of great martyrs Sinwar, Hassan Nasrallah, Haniyeh?
while the out-seller of Palestine is honored?
I am in deep sadness to say that all the “experts” have been wrong about the Jews and the Iranian Mullahs … Whereas this no-one amateurish, unprofessional atheist anarchist in this tiny corner of the arse end of the world has been kind of “very unfortunately right” about this.
As I sincerely said for the sake of Palestinians, I always wanted to be wrong, wish to be wrong and “pray” to be wrong!
The only thing I want and wish to be right is the coming very good news that my “six cents” and “sixth sense” told me!
The last word is always yours folks!
Discussion about this post
No posts