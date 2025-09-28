Folks, I agree with Max on this issue. It doesn’t matter about all the details of how it was done. No one should trust any “footage” supposed to be taken by “attendees!”

What important is the incident has been used as pretext to impose more thuggery on the society and to take away liberty and dignity from the people in the name of “public safety.”

Just look at what has happened to Australia, to Melbourne , once was the most friendly, civilized, livable city in the world, now after just one “shooting incident” whether such incident did take place or not is irrelevant.

The relevance is what Melbourne/Australia has become. Look at this footage I took this Sunday 28-Sept-2025 at the weekly routine Free Palestine Protest rally in front of the State Library.

I have lived in Australia for more than 40 years. Such scene did never exist even when a deputy Police commissioner was gunned down at his driveway.

Even the Vietnam communist regime after April 1975 did not try to intimidate people of Saigon in this stupid thuggish intimidating manner:

Thugs in plain clothes with unconcealed weapon/gun and sunglasses watching over people going by!

Are these Govt employees a.k.a public servants or private contractors, or foreign agents e.g Israelis, Hindustanis etc… Who know? There is no way for an ordinary citizen to know who they really are in such situation!