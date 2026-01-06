Folks, do you still remember the “tiny white plane” I mentioned sweveral times ago?

It’s very interesting that the “tiny white plane” that usually circles up high in the sky around my backyard has come back again. This time it was circling more than one hour.. and disappeared into the thin gas layer in the sky.

Since it’s “white” and flying up high under the bright sunlight.. it’s very hard to spot and focus, especially as my old camcorder has no bloody view-finder.

However, at least and at last I managed to get it though in a shaky way ..

So I rendered the footage in slow motion so you folks can have a good look at this.

Anyway, I have no idea the “reason” why this “tiny white (perhaps private) plane” has been interested in circling around this particular area in which my house happens to be…

Uhm.. very very interesting eh!

Could it be Jewish Yahweh plane, perhaps? If so I am “blessed” … LOL just kidding! I am not that “important!”

By the way, the stupid kid thugs did send their copters here several times at low altitude … That made this old yours truly so scared and trembled with fear that he could not even keep his pants on ... the pants were down and his old ass was up straight to them! Opps sorry!

I hope those kid thugs would “pardon” this fearful old man who could not even hold his Vietnamese “bà ba” pants while being so fearful holding his saxophone!