Folks, here is the Audio Books “One Nation Under Blackmail” by Whitney Webb. If you are still interested in this saga of USA statism and the Yahweh chosen rats’ method of control a “democratic government” and “the rule of law”, download these audio files and find time to listen to this very long long book! Otherwise don’t bother.

I also do post the books in PDF files (two volumes) here. IMHO, I prefer reading to listening, since my experience teaches me that I only grasp at best 65% of the book, while reading would facilitates you to extend and expand your understanding deeper and beyond the book!

https://www.mediafire.com/file/5303fl4c3hrevrc/One_Nation_Under_Blackmail%252C_Vol._1_by_Whitney_Alyse_Webb.pdf/file

https://www.mediafire.com/file/40phhy7gyq8dotx/One_Nation_Under_Blackmail%252C_Vol._2_by_Whitney_Alyse_Webb.pdf/file

For me, from an anarchist perspective: this shit has been always functioning like that since the dawn of statism. China, Russia, USA, Iran etc…etc.. all the same shit, different smell.

I lived under American backed dictatorship and nationalist junta and then the nationalist-communist and nationalist socialist…half of my life…. And now for decades under “the arse end” of the liberal democratic socialist capitalist West! What a mouthful beautiful label! But all the same shit! Power is… power. Thugs are… thugs!

Yah, I know many “people” still think somehow Russia or China or even Iran … are “different!” Fine, let’s them move over there and live as the local and these useful idiots will learn.

-So, for me: DILLIGAF! I don’t need to read this. I don’t want to waste my time!

My mission is just to make the information flow free!

As always, the last word is yours. Your life your choice, folks!