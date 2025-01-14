I know for a fact that every Dot.Com business has to WORK WITH thugs to stay in business. I said that years ago. And so I left wordpress.com. rumble.com and bitchute.com when these platforms showed the clear sign of WORKING FOR the thugs.

I have noticed that Substack have been trying NOT ONLY to restrict me but "work keenly for the thugs" at least in my case. First Substack blocked my PM menu.. blocking me from delete my chitchat history with readers. Their explanation is "it's requested by Authority/Law enforcement". Well it's unacceptable but understandable.

However, for a month or so.. it gets worse. Substack tries to block me from login from different geo-locations which had been normally smooth. I use "VPN" to log in when I am away from home..

Sometimes I need to ask someone I trust to log-in and correct my English for me because my eyes are easily getting dry and tired. This has not been going ok for the last two weeks I am aware of the fact that my internet connection has been monitored by Aus-thugs since the beginning of time :-) :-) :-) DILLIGAF!

Besides, Kevin Barrett works has been screwed up entirely by Substack for "violation community standard!" This proves no doubt that Substack does work FOR THUGS, a part of the thuggery system like Youtube.

I am considering moving to GHOST.

What do you think? Any advice is appreciated.

PS:

I know everything “free as free speech” will be crushed by the “state” by the year 2030!