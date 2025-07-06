ʿĀshūrāʾ

ʿĀshūrāʾ, Muslim holy day observed on the 10th of Muḥarram, the first month of the Muslim calendar (Gregorian date variable). The term is derived from the Arabic word for the number ten. The word Muḥarram itself derives from the Arabic root ḥ-r-m, one of whose meanings is “forbidden” (ḥarām). Traditionally, Muḥarram was one of the four sacred months when fighting was not allowed.

Fasting on ʿĀshūrāʾ was the norm in early Islamic society, and the Prophet Muhammad himself fasted on this day. Later in his life, however, Muhammad received a revelation that caused him to make adjustments in the Islamic calendar. With these, Ramadan, the ninth month, became the month of fasting, and the obligation to fast on ʿĀshūrāʾ was dropped.

Among Sunnis, ʿĀshūrāʾ is commemorated as the day that Allah parted the Red Sea for Moses (Mūsā) and his followers to escape from the pharaoh.

For the Shiʿah, the 10th of Muḥarram is the day on which Al-Ḥusayn ibn ʿAlī, the Prophet’s grandson by his daughter Fāṭimah and his son-in-law ʿAlī, and most of his small band of followers were killed by Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala (October 10, 680).

Across the Shiʿi world, believers annually commemorate his martyrdom. Preachers deliver sermons, recount the life of Ḥusayn and the history of the battle, and recite poetry commemorating Ḥusayn and his virtues. Passion plays and processions are also staged. Some believers practice self-flagellation.

Source: https://www.britannica.com/topic/Ashura-Islamic-holy-day