Sighed heavily!

After all these decades the Arab/Muslim still has not produced a single communication warrior that at least is equivalent to the skillful level of the Jews and their Western minions.

Decades ago when I watched Hanan Ashrawi a spokeswoman of PLO, I would think that at last the Arab/Muslim opposition force against the Jews would produce a generation of communication warrior that based on Dr Hanan Ashrawi’s level as their benchmark… and would be much better as new situation demands. Hanan Ashrawi somehow has “fallen in line” with the so-called “progressive West.”

Arab/Muslim urgently needs a generation communication warriors who would eloquently articulate not only the Arab/Muslim resistance position clearly and firmly but also be capable to sharply attack, expose the Jews and their minions’ evilness and real scheme effectively without mincing, appeasing words, but with facts and evidences.

So far I have not seen any, not even just a single one of such communication warrior exists. Those who have exposed and pushed the Jews and their minions into a defensive position are all non-Arab/Muslim and ex-Jews.

Anyway, it’s just me, an armchair commentator without any “credential” at all.