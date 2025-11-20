PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

PhiQuyenChinh’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
110th's avatar
110th
3h

You may want to look into a mirror and apologize to the one looking back at you. After all what that one who you're looking at seems quite content with is to merely bitch SO TO NOT ENGAGE IN DISCUSSING THE ONLY PATH OUT OF WHAT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR IS CONSTANTLY BITCHING ABOUT? "We jews continue to be amazed with the ease by which Gentiles have fallen into our hands. Woe be unto us if they (gentiles) see the futility of it, lay down the pen and take up the sword. We will never be deposed by words, only force." Harold Wallace Rosenthal. Assistant to jewish senator jacob javits who spearheaded the open immigration policy in 1965.

"Our right lies in force. The word RIGHT is an abstract thought and proves nothing. I find a new right...to attack by the right of the strong, to reconstruct all existing institutions, and to become the sovereign lord of all those who left to us the Rights to their powers by laying them down to us in their liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild

"If my son's did not WANT wars there would be NONE". Gutle Schnaper Rothschild wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild on her deathbed 1849

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 PhiQuyenChinh (TheTaoOfAnarchy)
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture