Your question is the true liberty question and it‘s worth all the humanity. It exposes the flaw and fraud of statist/government system and those intellectual retards a.k.a anarcho-capitalists , anarcho communists, socialists and the like..

First it’s all about the “definition” of private property. As I said, it has been poorly defined with dishonesty and nefarious intention. That’s why they love the “state” both left and right. It’s only the existence of the State that enables not only the absolute power for an individual or just a few individuals to rule and enslave all the rest as their property, but also legitimize the thieves and robbery of their cronies!

Without the State (actually there is no State, just a tiny group call themselves Government as I explained in the article) and its thugs, who dare standing in front of Niagara Fall and claim his “private property?” Without the Government can a single one person “obtain” or “buy” the whole island as his private property? From whom?

Without the “state” can the Jews “own” such vast “private property” in the West?

Or the question must be asked in a proper perspective: Without the power of brute force of Government and its thugs would the people in the West or in any country put up with such “vast private property” by a tiny group of Jews? Would the people put up with a single Bill Gates claiming a largest farm land of all just like that?

You see my friend, it’s all common sense and “spontaneous order” when government brute force no longer exists!

Private Property is what one creates, produce by one’s own labor (intellectually and physically). No one creates land, air, water sources, rivers, mountains, forests etc.. they are all there and remain there or transform with or without anyone and outlive every one ever after. Thus they do not belong to anyone as private property but as everyone temporary tools and benefits. Without brute force and thugs of Government, people with common sense and in their self-best-interest will negotiate and arrange the best way to share the fruit of nature, the fruit of this earth offers.

The State/Government is the source of all human problems!

As I point out, such absurd concept enables/allows a single person or just a tiny group of individuals call themselves Government make everything, everyone their assets and property! They can force people to do as they want, to kill and die for them. They as “government” can sell anything to anyone and take back and take away anything from anyone!

Who sold Alaska to whom? Who “gave” Palestine to Whom?

Right now how the Jews are acquiring more “private property?

Currently, the Jewish criminal orange clown in the Whorehouse is talking “buying Greenland” from whom?

How has the “land/territory” of “a state” changed (expand or shrink) over time? Will it stay or how will change again? You my friend and my 4,000,000 readers all know the answer right?

I pause here, so you my friend, and my readers… let this sink in!

Please keep this short silly answer as some kind of food for thought and explore, investigate further and deeper… and then come to each own conclusion.

I hope I did not make you bored.. I will try to make my answer part three “How to” more entertaining.

The Govt thugs and dogs must be very excited and want to know the most! :-) They want to know how their destructive thuggery power will disappear and force them to go back and live as decent human being!