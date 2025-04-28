IMHO, Ansar Allah should stop its operation to save its own people. This is NOT just only because Ansar Allah’s support Palestine operation would not have any chance to stop the Jews and their seppos minions from the current ongoing genocide of Palestinians and the destruction of other Shia Muslim in Lebanon and in Yemen, but mainly because NO other Muslim has given a shit about the plight of Palestinians and Yemeni with real action, particularly the theocratic Iran.

Why should Ansar Allah keep its almost symbolic operation and take all the real brunt while the most capable Shia Iran, who has the capability to stop the Jewish genocide in 72 hours, just looking on , doing nothing but crawling to the evil Jewish seppo?

In my own book with facts I have been gathering since 1979, the theocratic Iran has been using all other Shia Muslim and Hamas doing the direct fighting for its own ambition. When it came to critical and existential time, 7 October 2023, the theocratic Iran did nothing but empty words and keep crawling to the Jews and their seppo minion.

I can envision (in fact I had such wish and dream) and be sure with 100% certainty that IF Ansar Allah possessed the military capability that Iran is having now, the Jewish state would have been destroyed and Palestine would have been free by now. Hundreds of thousands of lives of Palestinians children, women and martyrs and Lebanese and Syrians would not have been wasted!

If I were Ansar Allah, I must have realized that I have done more than enough. The whole world know it!

It’s time to stop wasting time, resources, and precious Yemeni Houthis lives. It’s time to save the lives of Houthi and save all scarce resources to rebuild the country, rebuild the military strength.

Since 1979, the theocracy of Iran has proved itself stupid, cowardly, and incompetent! Unreliable and unworthy. The stupid “theocracy” has been holding back Iranian potential, creating domestic resentment and enemy within, and contributed to the demise of Hezbollah and Syria.

Other Muslim Arabs are traitor and backstabber, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, and the Gulf states they all working with and for the Jews and their Western minions.

Now theocratic Iran is “negotiating” the Jewish seppos.

A- If the negotiation is “successful,” theocracy Iran will be hand-tied and will be exterminated I am sure with 100% certainty! Ansar Allah will be attacked and even invaded!

B- If the negotiation is “unsuccessful,” theocracy Iran does not have even defensive strategy, let alone offensive. Iran will only have defensive “measures” not even offensive retaliation plan... in the hope that another “negotiation” will be offered! That’s theocratic Iran! Theocratic Iran is concerned more about what and how Iranian women dress and how women cover their hair!

Either way, Ansar Allah will have to take care well of itself or perish like Hezbollah and Alawite and Christian Syrians!

Your righteous fight and operation will make real impact on stopping the genocide only when Iran or any Muslim nation (I.e Turkey or/and Egypt) is truly joining with you in attacking the Jewish genocidal state.

Thus, Ansar Allah, please stop and save the precious lives of Yemeni Houthis and all the scarce resources in order to rebuild and make a good preparation of defense against the Jews and their seppos minions’ invasion. They will! I have no doubt at all!