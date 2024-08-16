Certainly my young friend. I totally disagree with you.

The Austrian school of economics is a natural economics that resulted from individual action and interaction economically in his/her best interest. This is very much a Laozi and Zhangtzu anarchist free association philosophies.

We, the modern men of “academy” wrongly and nefariously call the very ancient organic free association natural life "original communism", which Karl Mark FOR WHATEVER REASON put it under his modern super statism as “the dictatorship of proletarians”

For years I have known that Anarchism and the Austrian school of economics (which are both anti-statism) have been attacked and wrongly and nefariously accused by religious-right of being "communism in disguise." These zealous people see any idea that discards the state and religious influence/interference/imposition as “communism”… Just like the zealous anti-communist Viet/Chinese see anything red is communist-related.

As a matter of fact, the concept of Anarchism/Anarchy is even pre-exist Laozi Zhhuangzi! Whatever adjective added to it is just a small part of Anarchy, since Anarchy containsand is everything except coercion and the “rulers!”

The naturally organic economic activities of self-interest is the base and the force of most if not all human interaction from the dawn of time until today. This never ceases to be ...despite the State/Government/Religious Authority have tried to suppress and modify it. All of which have nothing to do with Marxism and Judaism at all if not totally contrary and opposite to Marxism/Communism and religion of all forms! Let alone “serve Jewish interests.” Religions and all kind of-isms come much later from a small group of people whose aim is to change and control the nature of human things!

If we conflate and lump similar things or ideas that derive from human together then everything on this planet can be accused of everything. So it would be safer and more appropriate to say, although it’s still wrong and silly that all “abrahamic religions” are Jewish and “serve Jewish interests” as Adam Green seriously accuses Christianity and Islam of such “conspiracy!”

https://www.knowmorenews.org/

https://rumble.com/v554qeh-the-judeo-conspiracy-exposed.html

We human race, or human kind, are all the same in aspiration, wants, needs, and wish etc… but different in “forms” and “shapes” due to different environments with different available materials where we live. We all eat pretty much same food, but cook and prepare it in different ways due to different available materials and climate around us. We all want to be free as the same time we all need and want to interact harmony with our neighbors for our individual best interests. We all need to communicate with one another. That’s why and how languages developed with different sounds, structures but to express the same human things (aspiration, wants, needs, emotions, sentiments and IDEAS etc…)

That’s my understanding.