Certainly my young friend. I totally disagree with you.
The Austrian school of economics is a natural economics that resulted from individual action and interaction economically in his/her best interest. This is very much a Laozi and Zhangtzu anarchist free association philosophies.
We, the modern men of “academy” wrongly and nefariously call the very ancient organic free association natural life "original communism", which Karl Mark FOR WHATEVER REASON put it under his modern super statism as “the dictatorship of proletarians”
For years I have known that Anarchism and the Austrian school of economics (which are both anti-statism) have been attacked and wrongly and nefariously accused by religious-right of being "communism in disguise." These zealous people see any idea that discards the state and religious influence/interference/imposition as “communism”… Just like the zealous anti-communist Viet/Chinese see anything red is communist-related.
As a matter of fact, the concept of Anarchism/Anarchy is even pre-exist Laozi Zhhuangzi! Whatever adjective added to it is just a small part of Anarchy, since Anarchy containsand is everything except coercion and the “rulers!”
The naturally organic economic activities of self-interest is the base and the force of most if not all human interaction from the dawn of time until today. This never ceases to be ...despite the State/Government/Religious Authority have tried to suppress and modify it. All of which have nothing to do with Marxism and Judaism at all if not totally contrary and opposite to Marxism/Communism and religion of all forms! Let alone “serve Jewish interests.” Religions and all kind of-isms come much later from a small group of people whose aim is to change and control the nature of human things!
If we conflate and lump similar things or ideas that derive from human together then everything on this planet can be accused of everything. So it would be safer and more appropriate to say, although it’s still wrong and silly that all “abrahamic religions” are Jewish and “serve Jewish interests” as Adam Green seriously accuses Christianity and Islam of such “conspiracy!”
https://www.knowmorenews.org/
https://rumble.com/v554qeh-the-judeo-conspiracy-exposed.html
We human race, or human kind, are all the same in aspiration, wants, needs, and wish etc… but different in “forms” and “shapes” due to different environments with different available materials where we live. We all eat pretty much same food, but cook and prepare it in different ways due to different available materials and climate around us. We all want to be free as the same time we all need and want to interact harmony with our neighbors for our individual best interests. We all need to communicate with one another. That’s why and how languages developed with different sounds, structures but to express the same human things (aspiration, wants, needs, emotions, sentiments and IDEAS etc…)
That’s my understanding.
Anarcho-capitalism is an oxymoron. Just as sovereign citizen is. Just as Life Liberty and Justice believed to be able to exist under governments are. Governments are instituted in the insane belief that governments are required for Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness to exist as reality is rife with the opposite. Only "damaged goods" believe.
The issue here is belief in a sky Daddy puts the preachers in the same position as government agents relative to the believer. The point being as long as folks believe, either in power stemming from government; not from us, or a sky Daddy; not from us, Anarchy is impossible. Adulthood is impossible.
"Belief is the enemy of knowing. Religion is the worst insult to reality.. "J.I.
"Every con depends on the mark wanting to believe the con is true. Belief is a self generated mental illness used by those too pathetic to handle reality." Slinky
"Scientific societies are as yet in their infancy. . . . It is to be expected that advances in physiology and
psychology will give governments much more control over individual mentality than they now have even in totalitarian countries. Fitche laid it down that education should aim at destroying free will, so that, after pupils have left school, they shall be incapable, throughout the rest of their lives, of thinking or acting otherwise than as their schoolmasters would have wished. . . . Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of BELIEFS* that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. . . .”----Bertrand Russell,1953
*Would all beliefs that our power to kill outlaws resides outside us, that the responsibility to wield such Power of Force** resides outside us, be exactly what government must have a herd believe in order to rape, rob, pillage and steer the herd by obvious lies?
"If you can make people believe absurdities, you can make them commit atrocities." Voltaire
Would not an inculcated belief in a sky Daddy who stands ready to accept the believer; regardless of actions or of inaction's, into an eternal paradise merely for believing not be exactly what governments must not just allow but promote in order to keep a herd docile and in feckless obedience?
It is not just written law that must be abandoned for Adulthood to exist but belief in any after life as well. THAT is too much for any ward-eternal child to accept. But that is what Adulthood demands.
"It has always seemed absurd to suppose that a god would choose for his companions, during all eternity, the dear souls whose highest and only ambition is to obey."-- Robert G. Ingersoll, Individuality From 'The Gods and Other Lectures'
**"Our right lies in force. The word RIGHT is an abstract thought and proves nothing. I find a new right...to attack by the right of the strong, to reconstruct all existing institutions, and to become the sovereign lord of all those who left to us the Rights to their powers by laying them down to us in their liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
I understand where you are coming from my friend. We want the same outcome. It’s just a question of how we get there. The great challenge is how we remove state and corporate power from our world. In essence we want to live in a permanent power vacuum. The only problem is that nature abhors a vacuum. Hierarchy exists throughout nature from insects to mammals. I fear that trying to overcome hierarchy is like trying to overcome nature itself which is simply not possible. I would like to know your thoughts.