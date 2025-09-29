No government cares about you, Palestinians! They all betrayed you, sold you out to the evil Jews. The only hope, the only solution is You, Palestinians. People around the world have been with you. The Humanity is with you. You must fight with whatever you have. You live, fight, and martyr on your feet.

Noboy dares to fight for these Palestinian children. It’s you and only you, the Angeles of Gaza!

Palestine will be free! From the river to the sea!

I have no doubt about this at all! Great sacrifice has been made… but will not be in vain!