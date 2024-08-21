Folks, today, I am going to play some guessing game with the headlines that I find so either funny or stupid.. or both…. However funny and stupid they are, they do make me mad at such stupidity!

Well, this headline tells me that

1- After two stupid retaliations that wasted hundreds of precious hard earned missiles without causing any real damage to the Jews in the stolen land… and COULD NOT even make a slightest DETERENCE at all! Thus, at this moment Iran has almost nothing and playing “word game of rhetoric” to buy time and wait for a legitimate excuse to backdown .i.e “Gaza cease-fire” or some kind of UNSC intervention by … appeal for World Peace not Nuke War bullshit etc! Kind of Putin-Russia cuurrent game of “red-lines” and “nuke threats”

Or

2-Iran (and the Axis of Resistance) really means “serious business” this time with real plan: Ignore the Jewish-A threat as “empty”, and to finish the Jewish Terrorist State. Iran has been planning with the Axis of Resistance to hit right on the head of the Yahweh snake in Tel Aviv without warning: A Fast and Unexpected Attack ("Make a sound in the east, then strike in the west" Sun Tzu” (Well, my wishful thinking actually. I wish I am right in this)

***

I know the Mullahs of Iran are corrupted cowards, but I did not know the educated Iranian people are so below the stupidity as this level!

Take the Jewish-A to Court?!? What the fuck are these retarded morons expecting from such “brave and wise move”? Oh they might want to give people around the world a good laugh while waiting for the monkeypox-pox-pox to pop-up! No wonder!

***

If I were Hamas, I would always keep my mouth shut to conserve energy to assist my real Angeles in Gaza who have been fighting 24/7 against the Jews. If I need to say something then the only thong I need to say is to thank the Houthis and people around the world who have given tangible supports and assistance to the Palestinians and to those who have given moral support and solidarity with Palestinians. I, as HAMAS, a Resistant Organization, would never utter any word that has no effect but sound silly and stupid (as a French would say “jetter un coup d’épée dans l’eau) while my innocent people are being starving, slaughtered, genocided and the whole fucking cowardly world doing nothing, except my real friends such as the Houthis, Hezbollahs… and while my very own brothers and sisters, the Angles of Gaza, are risking their lives to fight back the evil Jews directly!

If I were HAMAS leader or spokeperson, I defintely would tell the Western world what and who exaxctly they are right in their face whenever I have chance. I would utilize every chance with second and minute to expose the truth about the Jews and the West. Otherwise I would conserve my people’ energy and time by saying nothing at all. Because I knew and understood who and what kind of enmey I and my people have been dealing with for more than 76 years+plus! And I did learn a dear lesson from my deadly mistake of working with the evil Jews and Yanks against my fellow Muslim/Arabs (i.e Syria, Iran, and Hezbolahh) for a shortime in Syria!