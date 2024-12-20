Despite all these years, these “intellectuals” still believe in the toilet paper called “constitution” and still utter the nonsensical word “democracy.” It’s the thug state in which thuggery rules! Still “believe” in Russia, China, the BRICS as new “progressive” eben “rescuing” opposing force to the current “paradigm!”

Does this mankind have a future?

‘If You Want a Picture of the Future, a Boot Stamping on a Human Face – for Ever’

It’s already been here Eric Arthur Blair! Sorry, you missed it!