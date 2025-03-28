Folks, after having viewed this interview for two times plus others of Pepe in Yemen, I only hope that Yemeni Houthis a.k.a officially Ansar Allah (Partisans of God) will not trust anyone who has relationship or doing business with the Jews and their minions.

These chosen rats and their seppo minions have been trying intensively to gather information on Ansar Allah… by all means necessary! These chosen rats and their minions will stop at nothing.

Their “Gxd” is moralless so are they! Don’t forget that!

You should not and must not be pacifist while your very existence is on the line.

“Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in pursuit of justice is no virtue.” I don’t give a damn said who as long as it’s true.