PQC: The on-going Gaza genocide whose ultimate goal is the complete termination of Palestine and its people…”fortunately” in a way, has also wiped out all the remained myths and bullshit about Western Christian values as well as the so-called liberal democratic values, the rule of law/ check and balance (domestic and international) all of which had been mostly shredded by the Covid plandemic and its lockdown and coerced clotshot.
Above all is the complete exposure of the true nature of Judaism and its Jewishness by the Jews themselves. Such complete and arrogant self-exposure of the Jews in turn exposes the true “humanity,” the true “principle” of every single person around us, in our family, our friends, our neighbors. No more mask, no more pretension, no more excuses!
One doesn’t need to like or love the victims to condemn the genocide, the inhumane act. One doesn’t need to identify with the Palestinians to condemn the cruelty of murdering children and babies… especially as the genociders bragging about such despicable acts themselves openly and officially.
Unfortunately, we no longer live in a normal world. It’s a worse than the Bizarro that we are living in. “Nineteen Eighty Four” (1984) of George Orwell (Eric Arthur Blair-25 June 1903– 21 January 1950) is just a child play…Even “The Brave New World” of Aldous Leonard Huxley (26 July 1894 – 22 November 1963) is not even near our reality with AI and Digitization of human life.
Our reality is a lawless world which is ruled and run by the “right of might” where state terrorism rules supreme over the world with not just brute force but with the great force of digital and AI technology and make believe. Whereas the vast majority of the people has been heavily indoctrinated and dumbed down into the level of zombies and sheeple: mere robots and/or order followers in fine clothing with high-tech entertaining products.
Have you ever seen a cattle fighting back on the way to the abattoir? Such natural self -preservation instinct has been completely erased from the consciousness of modern human under the statist system!
Who still remember Étienne de La Boétie and his work “Discours de la servitude volontaire” ? Étienne de La Boétie would have been shocked by the level of voluntary servitude in our “democratic world” if he were alive today!
Anyway, it’s just me again. The last work is yours as always
