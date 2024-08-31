Hassling, harassing, intimidating dissidents, Palestinian supporters… Spreading and instilling fear and division among the population… and the whole political circus... all are distraction from the final termination of Palestinians in Palestine., the process of destroying freedom, and the on-going democidal depopulation operation!
Mark my words: Make no mistake. Palestinians living in the West and around the world will be targeted once the termination in Palestine was completed .. So will be Palestinian supporters (as this yours truly :-)) since the whole West plus Russia have been completely controlled by the chosen rat Cabal!
Did I warn the sell-out of Palestinians was just the beginning?
