As I have already opined, whatever happened, the buck stops with the Iranian rulers.

Set aside the obvious incompetence in domestic social and economic policies of the Rulers. The “sanction/embargo” is the problem, but not the main cause of Iran economic crisis. I have discussed about this in previous articles. So, I digress.

Iran has the capability, several opportunities, and above all, the legitimate reason—the just cause—to destroy the Jewish terrorist genocidal state, but has refused to do so… for whatever reason! My guess is that it’s simply a religious one.

The Jewish terrorist genocidal state is a permanent threat to Iran as a people, not just to the theocratic regime’s very existence. The threat is not a perception or an opinion. It is a declared goal of the Jews in written documents and public declarations. Everyone knows this except for the leadership in Tehran and across the entire Muslim/Arab world.

The world in general and the Arab-Muslim world in particular will never know peace as long as the Jewish terrorist genocidal state still exist.