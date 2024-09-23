It’s very interesting analysis with rare new information on the ground of the Jewish genocidal terrorist State and Hezbollah.

I trust information that comes from this man. Alastair Warren Crooke CMG, born 30 June 1949, is a former British diplomat, and is the founder and director of the Beirut-based Conflicts Forum, an organisation that advocates for engagement between political Islam and the West.

And this man Chas W. Freeman Jr.:

I always have a ton of salt when this kind of news comes from this kind of News Net Work:

Israel Foils Iranian Assassination Plot Targeting Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant!!!

According to Jewish-A FOX news “Israeli police and the Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency, have announced the successful thwarting of an Iranian-backed assassination plot targeting top Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The arrest of Moti Maman, a 73-year-old Israeli businessman, has uncovered what authorities describe as a highly coordinated effort by Iran to strike at the heart of Israel’s leadership.”

Is it real or just a Jewish pratical joke to explain and justify Jewish action against Iran …. or I dare say a political gift that the Jews offered in order to give the Mullahs a face?