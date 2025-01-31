You see folks: Garbish in Garbish out. Deepseek won’t be honest with you on Taiwan, Tienamen Square, or history of Mao etc.. All because Deepseek is trained and pre-ordered by by Chinese. The same is true if an AI is trained and pre-ordered by the Jews thus you cannot get anything good when ask about Palestine and Yahweh or their holy fictional characters!

Even in the cases these AI are good and fast for general basic thinking… because in the long term this “Animated Idiocy” will kill human brain by discouraging people from thinking by and for themselves! It’s so obvious, isn’t it!

Anyway, Rob Braxman is good but he’s avoiding to talk about taking out all spying modules/ Telemetric from Microsoft Windows or any OS! That’s what I did with “my own version” of Linux and Ms Windows. (I remove all the modules I don’t need in the ISO files e.g every remote control module)

For an ordinary person, watching this guy is very useful! Strongly recomended!

Rob Braxman Tech: New developments came out of the AI world that has huge implications. The release of Deepseek-R1 Open Source from China pretty much knocked NVIDIA down and many of the tech giants. Then OpenAI released Operator and a new way of using AGENTIC AI. This is all big and has a lot of implications. But both are just a shot across the bow. Let's talk a bit about this. Don't be afraid of AI. You just have to understand when it is working for you or against you.